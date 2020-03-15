Sex Query of The Week: What Is the Best Way to Use A Vibrator During Intercourse For an Intense Orgasm?

Smart sex toy (Photo Credits: YouTube Grab)

Q. My boyfriend and I have a wonderful sex life. We have had sex in every location and every possible position. He is great at foreplay, so we never fail to heat things up in the bedroom. We wanted to make things a bit more adventurous, and once, while we were browsing online for hot sex toys, we ordered a vibrator. I was super excited since the vibrator would take the clitoral stimulation to the next level, but I was upset with the results. Have I been using it wrong? What is the right way to use a vibrator during sex?

Ans. A vibrator can increase your chances of having an orgasm by manifolds. But to bring on the best sensations, start on a low setting. Use the tip to circle both your nipples, and as you circle turn up the speed. Sex Toys: Using a Dildo For The First Time? Here Are Masturbation Tips You Don't Want To Miss.

And then try it externally on each other while you are still in your underwear. This can be an excellent way to test the waters and see if they react to a sex toy. Ask your partner to make little circles on your vulva and around your clitoral area. Sex Tips: Do Men Feel Inadequate When Women Use a Vibrator During Sex?

Using Vibrator to Get An Intense Orgasm

For an incredibly intense orgasm, ask your partner to put the vibrator inside you and angle it slightly towards your belly button. The combination of stimulation will send you to cloud nine. Also, let your partner use the vibrator freely on you during penetration. When you lie on your back, let them reach the vibrator everywhere from your breast to your clitoris. How to Use Sex Toys in the Bedroom: Spice Up Your Sex Life With Dildos, Vibrators and Anal Beads.

Your partner will love it if you rub the vibrator up and down the outline of his shaft. And if you are going down on your partner, hold the side of the vibrator against your cheek as take his junk in and out of your mouth. The wetness of your mouth paired with the rumbles, will feel extremely arousing.