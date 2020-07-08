There is often a debate about running among fitness enthusiasts. Some believe that running can cause muscle loss, a few believe that it is not effective for fat loss while there are others who feel anaerobic training is safe and the best. There is no denying the fact that many athletes run regularly to stay fit and healthy. However, many people are still not sure whether it is safe to run every day or not. Coronavirus Scare: Is It Safe to Run Outside Amid COVID-19 Concerns?

Should You Run Every Day?

There is no harm in running every day. However, if you are aiming for an overall healthy body, there are a few other things to be kept in mind. Running for at least five to ten minutes every day may help reduce the risk of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common diseases. An important thing to note is that you shouldn't run more than 30 minutes every day. Along with running, you should incorporate other exercises to your regime like resistance training, core training, yoga. Bodyweight exercises are necessary along with running to maintain the proper proportion of muscle and fat percentage. If you perform weight training regularly, it is always best to end your session with five minutes of high-intensity run. This will help you develop a leaner body. Sprinting is an intense form of running, which can actually help develop muscle and reduce body fat. However, it needs to be performed correctly and under guidance to avoid injury. What is 180 Landings Exercise? Know Benefits of Virat Kohli's New Workout at Home.

Five Important Tips For Runners

1. In order to improve your running performance, focus on exercises like squats, lunges, thrusters, dumbbell power clean and box jump. At least twice a week, the focus of runners should only be on strength training.

2. Wear a good pair of running shoes that fits perfectly well to avoid injuries.

3. Runners usually face problems like Iliotibial Band (IT) syndrome or ITBS, which is an injury that occurs because of inflammation of the tendon near the outside of the knee, and usually last for few days. At this time, proper rest should be taken and rehab exercises should be performed to fix it.

4. It is necessary to do a warm-up before running to avoid any injury. Also, don't forget to perform stretching exercises after completing your run.

5. Most importantly, just like other exercises, running also needs to be done with proper form and technique. It is recommended to take guidance from an expert while running, to avoid knee injury in the long run.

Running is indeed a good exercise and it can be performed every day keeping the above-mentioned tips in mind. If you are already suffering from a minor knee problem, then you should choose to go cycling instead of running. Be it running or cycling or swimming, by no way can you develop a good physique by skipping aerobic or cardio exercises.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

