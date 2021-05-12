That Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer is here folks, and along with an undeniable impulse to go face down in Soda and pretzels and Beer. Summer's can be rollicking fun - thinking about the pre-pandemic days- but it can also prove to be long and tedious - especially in the middle of a pandemic and a lockdown - and hot; so very very hot. So hot in fact, sometimes a heatwave rolls into town and you might find yourself in the deep throes of heatstroke. The Indian Meteorological department released the ‘Seasonal Outlook for temperatures for March to May 2021’. The season ahead is expected to be warmer than usual over most regions of India except some southern states. Due to the persistent rising temperatures, heat waves have become a common occurrence in many parts of the country. Ergo, it's imperative to take adequate precautions during the hot weather and stay healthy. Here are things you can do to stay healthy during a heatwave.

Hydrate, Hydrate, and Hydrate

An oldie but a goodie: Drinking copious amounts of water is absolutely vital in Summer. And no sugary drinks don't factor in your hydration plans. Dehydration is the number one cause of heatstroke. In Summer your body tends to dehydrate at a rapid pace due to excessive sweating. So constantly sipping on the water will help ebb this issue. While we're talking about hydration, let's make this clear: It's not - and we repeat NOT - sufficient to merely do with 3-4 glasses of water a day. Your body needs at least 4 litres of water a day in order to function efficiently. If that seems like too much trouble, - think good skin. It's scientifically proven that drinking copious amounts of water will radically help improve your skin. So that's an added incentive.

Avoid Over-Exertion

To all the gym freaks out there try not to overexert yourself with a lot of physical activity. In summer, your body needs to keep up the energy levels. So a hundred push-ups a day might not prove to be a wise idea. We know it's a hard ask considering your ardent passion for all things exercise, but try cutting down to maybe 50 push-ups.

Stay Indoors

Well, that's not too hard considering we're all amid a lockdown. So staying in isn't a huge problem. However, experts suggest staying indoors during summer so that you can avoid the heatwave by not stepping out. So turn up your fan and/or A/C and stay cool, peeps.

Eat Light but healthy Meals

A light diet including summer veggies like squash, cucumber, ivy gourd, etc are very high in water content and will help you stay hydrated. A light meal and a healthy meal will provide you with nutrients and keep your energy levels up.

Wear Sunscreen If You Step-Out

Seemingly a frivolous step in the stay healthy spiel but on the contrary it is the most vital step to assure a healthy lifestyle during summers. Applying sunscreen does not just help with sunburns, but it also prevents skin cancer and provides protection against harmful UV rays. In addition, it prevents premature age spots (pigmentation, dark spots) and wrinkles to appear. In fact, you should not only be wearing sunscreen outside but indoors as well. Unless you are living in a windowless room, UV rays are getting inside your house through the windows. So apply sunscreen every day and reapply it at least 3-4 times a day.

Heatstroke is no joke, people. Following the aforementioned steps should help you stay healthy and cool during summer. Also, Be sure to monitor the weather, keep your eye on the horizon for a heatwave and be prepared.

