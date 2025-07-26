World Tofu Day is an annual event that is celebrated on July 26 around the world to highlight the goodness of tofu, a plant-based alternative to meat that is made from soybeans. Known as bean curd in several countries, tofu is believed to be a versatile food that is loved by people of all ages. It is created by curdling fresh soy milk, then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks. Tofu comes in various textures, from soft and silken to firm, making it suitable for a wide range of dishes globally. World Tofu Day 2025 falls on Saturday, July 26. In this article, let’s know more about World Tofu Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Famous Tofu Dishes Around the World To Try.

World Tofu Day 2025 Date

World Tofu Day 2025 falls on Saturday, July 26.

World Tofu Day Significance

World Tofu Day serves as an opportunity to experience the goodness of Tofu, which plays an important role globally due to its nutritional value and versatility. It is high in plant-based protein, low in calories, and rich in iron, calcium, and other essential nutrients, making it a proper meat alternative for vegetarians.

Over the years, tofu has gained popularity worldwide as it absorbs seasonings and sauces easily, making it ideal for everything from stir-fries and soups to desserts and smoothies. Originating in China over 2,000 years ago, it later spread to Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and other parts of Asia, where it became a staple ingredient in traditional diets.

