Bell Peppers are nutrient-dense fruits that are related to chilli peppers, tomatoes and breadfruit, all of which are native to Central and South America. Bell peppers are also known as sweet peppers or capsicums which can be eaten either raw or cooked. Including them regularly in your meals can help you lose weight. In this week's weight loss tip, we take a look at how bell peppers can help you shed some kilos. LatestLY brings you a look at the properties and contents of this antioxidant-rich food that can also help in fat loss and improve your health. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Tomatoes to Lose Weight

Bell peppers come in red, yellow, orange and green colours and are rich in vitamin C that can help boost immunity. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one medium-sized red bell pepper provides 169 percent of the reference daily intake (RDI) for vitamin C. Apart from this, bell peppers also come along with vitamin B6, vitamin K1, potassium, folate, vitamin E and vitamin A. It must also be noted that bell peppers are also loaded with healthy antioxidants like capsanthin, lutein, quercetin and luteolin. From Pineapple to Salmon, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Belly Fat Loss & Weight Loss.

Bell Peppers For Weight Loss

As per the USDA data, 100 g of raw red bell peppers consist of 31 calories which comprise of 92 per cent water, 6 g carbs, 2.1 g fibre and 0.3 g fat. When it comes to weight loss, you should include red and yellow bell peppers in your meals like lunch or dinner for optimum results. Both are rich in fibres and compound that can curb appetite. The reason why bell peppers are considered to be a weight loss ingredient is the presence of capsaicin which boosts metabolism and helps reduce weight. Capsaicin also stimulates the body to burn calories as heat through thermogenesis and improves fat oxidation. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating 6 mg of capsaicin per day can help in abdominal fat loss in men and women.

Therefore, if you are on a weight loss regime, try having bell peppers mixed with your other salad items prior to your lunch or dinner for effective result. Also, note that for weight loss, regular exercise and eating as per calorie requirement is a must.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).