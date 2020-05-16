Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Lettuce to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Lettuce (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We are aware of the fact that including vegetables regularly in the diet plays an important role in maintaining body weight. The fibre-rich vegetables not only smoothen up the digestive tract, but also enhance health in numerous ways. Having said that, let us speak about lettuce, which can help in weight loss and also improves the functioning of different systems in the body. In this week weight loss tip, we will throw light on properties of lettuce which can help to shed some weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Ginger to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Lettuce leaves are the most common ingredient in all types of salad. Sandwiches and burgers are also incomplete without this crispy leafy vegetable. Fitness expert around the world will suggest eating lettuce leaves by dressing it with some other ingredients or simply having it raw. As per the United States of Department Agriculture (USDA) data, 100 g of lettuce contains only 15 calories. Lettuce is a negative calorie food, where more calories are burnt in the process of digesting it. Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help.

Lettuce For Weight Loss

Lettuce consists of lactucaxanthin, an anti-diabetic carotenoid, that helps maintain proper blood sugar level. Hence, it may be a great addition to a diabetic diet. By regulating blood sugar levels, lettuce also controls hunger pangs, which can be handy during a weight loss regime. Apart from this, lettuce contains 96 percent water which not only keeps the body hydrated, but it also makes it filling compared to other vegetables.

Lettuce Salad For Weight Loss

Therefore, it would be wise to include lettuce leaves in your daily meal in the form of salad or any way you like for good health. However, do not solely depend on lettuce for weight loss, it is necessary to feed your body with necessary micronutrients and macronutrients for an overall healthy body.

