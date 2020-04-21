What is Antibody Test For Coronavirus? How Does it Work? All FAQs Answered

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21: With the country busy battling the coronavirus pandemic, mass testing has been the talk of the town for a while now. For a population of around 1.33 billion people, mass testing is a daunting task. The antibody test kits are being seen as a major tool for conducting mass screening to identify and isolate coronavirus-infected persons. The antibody tests can help detect asymptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19. Here are answers for all FAQs on antibody tests. Three Lakh More Rapid Antibody Test Kits Sent to India from China: Envoy.

What is an Antibody?

A human body's immune system produces antibodies against a virus or bacteria. Antibodies are the body's way of remembering how it responded to infection so they can attack again if exposed to the same virus.

What is an Antibody Test?

During an antibody test, doctors look for two antibodies in the blood, immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). IgM antibodies fade away after the infection ends, while IgG appears after the body clears the infection, and provides long-term protection against the pathogen. COVID-19 Antibody Test: How Accurate are the Rapid Antibody Tests?

What is an Antibody Test For COVID-19?

Serological testing is one of the antibody tests for coronavirus. This type of blood test looks for the presence of antibodies produced by the immune system against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. “If [COVID-19] antibodies are present when you run the [serological] test, that means [a person] had the infection in the past,” said Dr Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious diseases’ physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, in a Newswise expert panel.

How Long do Antibodies Stay in Your Body?

Researchers are not sure how long antibodies produced by the immune system can prevent reinfection of coronavirus. In one small study, scientists gave the virus to Macaque monkeys and allowed them to recover. After 28 days, they exposed the monkeys to the virus again. The monkeys were immune. Since this is a short-term study, it doesn’t show how long the immunity cells can provide protection.

Where to Get an Antibody Test For COVID 19 Done?

Central and state governments have selected hospitals where coronavirus-related patients are being treated. If you have symptoms like fever and rough cough, you can visit these facilities and get an antibody test done for coronavirus. Moreover, authorities are conducting antibody tests for all those living in containment zones.