World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Common Types of Benign and Malignant Brain Tumours That Can Pose a Threat to Your Life!

Human brain. (Photo Credits: Gpat Discussion Center/Facebook)

A brain tumour is a mass of abnormally multiplied cells in your brain. But did you know that there are more than a hundred types of brain tumours? While the benign brain tumours are non-cancerous and rarely spread to the nearby tissues, they can pose a threat by creating pressure on a specific brain area. On the other hand, malignant brain tumours, grow at a fast pace and spread to other tissues. However, the location of the tumour decides how dangerous the tumour could be.

Gilomas

Gilomas are malignant tumours that originate in the glue-like cells around the nerve cells called the gilal cells. There are three types of gliomas, and the affected gilal cell and the gene type of the tumour is a deciding factor while it comes to classification. The condition can be fatal, and the severity depends on the tumour’s growth rate and location. Gliomas manifest themselves through body balance issues, headache, nausea, seizure, memory loss, vision problems and speech troubles. The course of treatment varies depending on the type of glioma. World Brain Tumor Day 2020 History and Significance: Know More About the Day Observed To Raise Public Awareness About Brain Tumour.

Pituitary Adenomas

Pituitary adenomas are benign tumours common in people between the age group of 30 and 40. It occurs in the pituitary gland, which is responsible for the production of growth hormone, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and oxytocin. The development of pituitary adenoma affects the creation of these hormones, causing symptoms like headaches and vision loss. From Headache To Nausea, 7 Brain Cancer Symptoms You Should Never Ignore!

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma multiforme is a malignant brain tumour in common in men than women. Made up of the astrocyte cells and some dead cells, it commonly affects the cerebrum but can impact any part of the brain. The symptoms of the condition include troubled thinking, blurred vision, constant headache, difficulty speaking, seizures and vomiting.

Medulloblastoma

Medulloblastoma is a malignant tumour common in children. It occurs in the cerebellum that is responsible for functions like body movement, coordination, and balance. Cancer spreads to other parts of the body through the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms of this tumour include double vision, trouble walking, dizziness, headache, and poor coordination. World Cancer Day 2020: Warning Signs of The Most Common Types of Paediatric Cancer in Children.

Procedures like MRI, CT scan, neurological exams, and biopsy help diagnose brain tumours. While the treatment depends on the type and location of the tumour, surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are the most common modalities.