World Brain Tumor Day 2020 History and Significance: Know More About the Day Observed To Raise Public Awareness About Brain Tumour

World Brain Tumor Day 2020 History and Significance (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year June 8 is observed as World brain tumour day. As the name suggests the day aims at spreading awareness about the deadly condition that often also leads to brain cancer. It is important that more and more people know about the symptoms, treatment and facts about the disease. In india the cases of central nervous system (CNS) tumours is evident in 5 to 10 per 100,000 population. However the health burden is now only increasing. Brain tumors can be both cancerous and non cancerous and require appropriate treatment methods. It is important to learn more about the most vital organ of our body and how it may get compromised because of uncontrollable growth of cells, aka tumours. One of the most common type of braun tumors are Metastatic brain tumours. This happens when cancer from organ of the body spreads to the brain. Brain and central nervous system tumours are the second most common cancers in children, accounts for about 26% of childhood cancers.

History of World Brain Tumor Day

World Brain Tumour Day began to be observed from the year 2000 after declared by Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe as an international commemoration day. Ever since that time the day is being widely commemorated and 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the observation. The day aims at giving tribute to all brain tumour patients and their families.

What is Brain Tumour?

Brain tumor occurs when unnecessary growth of cells occur that may create a formation of abnormal cells that are not required. There are two main types of tumours namely, malignant and benign(nonmalignant)tumours. Benign brain tumors are non-cancerous, while malignant primary brain tumors are cancerous.

It is important to note some of the common symptoms of brain tumour. While the symptoms may differ from person to person and also depending on the type and size of the tumour. However some of the common symptoms of brain tumors may be headaches, seizures, compromised vision, vomiting, etc. Morning headaches and giddy feeling is quite common.

The Government of India has introduced National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases & Stroke. The idea is to help prevent, screen so that early detection is possible.