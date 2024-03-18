Every year, World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated on March 21 around the globe to raise awareness about Down syndrome, a condition in which a child is born with an extra 21st chromosome. The 21st day of March was selected to mark World Down Syndrome to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has decided to observe it yearly since 2012. World Down Syndrome Day: How To Care For A Newborn With Down Syndrome Disease?

Down syndrome occurs when an individual has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21. It is unknown why this syndrome occurs, but it has always been a part of the human condition. It exists in all regions globally and commonly results in variable effects on learning styles, physical characteristics, and health. In this article, we will learn more about World Down Syndrome Day's history and significance.

World Down Syndrome Day 2024 Date

World Down Syndrome Day 2024 will be observed on March 21, i.e., Thursday.

World Down Syndrome Day 2024 Theme

The World Down Syndrome Day is observed with a unique theme every year. This year, the theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2024 is 'End the Stereotypes'.

World Down Syndrome Day History

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is observed every year on March 21. The global awareness day has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. As per historical records, in December 2011, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day (A/RES/66/149).

The General Assembly decided, with effect from 2012, to observe World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 each year. According to the UN, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder each year. The estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. World Down Syndrome Day Quotes: Inspirational Lines to Pass on Positive Messages About Genetic Chromosome 21 Disorder.

Down Syndrome Significance

On this day, various organisations, communities, and individuals worldwide participate in events and activities to support this cause and celebrate the diversity and contributions of people with Down syndrome.

A common activity is wearing colourful or mismatched socks to show support for people with Down syndrome. Socks are shaped somewhat like chromosomes. World Down Syndrome Day is an opportunity to promote understanding, acceptance, and appreciation for individuals with Down syndrome and raise awareness about their abilities and accomplishments.

