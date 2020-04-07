World Health Day 2020: From Getting Good Sleep to Reducing Alcohol Intake, Here Are 5 Habits to Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

World Health Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Health Day 2020 will be observed on April 7 by World Health Organisation (WHO). This time the day will be dedicated to nurses and midwives who play a critical role in keeping the world healthy. Especially during this coronavirus pandemic situation, nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response. We should indeed respect and value these frontline soldiers. On the occasion of World Health Day, 2020, let us pledge to keep ourselves fit and healthy. In the below article, we will share five habits like getting good sleep, reducing alcohol intake that can help you lead a healthy lifestyle. Stay Away From Diseases! Go Green and Try These Healthy Vegetable Dishes for a Strong Immune System (Watch Videos)

We often ignore the fact that the way we lead our lifestyle can ruin our health in the long run. In metro cities, most people lead a sedentary lifestyle where their health and wellness the last priority. Always remember, a fit body leads to healthy thinking and positive approach in life. People with good fitness have a high level of concentration and are also mentally tough. Most importantly, healthy habits can also lead to strong immune which is very important to keep diseases at bay. Without any further delay, let us have a look at habits that can lead to good health. Also, promise yourself on World Health Day 2020 to start bringing these habits into practice. From Dark Chocolates to Herbal Tea, 5 Stress-Busting Foods & Beverages You Should Have for Less Anxiety During Lockdown.

Habits to Lead Healthy Lifestyle

1. Regular Physical Activity - It is very important to keep yourself active and invest at least 30 mins daily for exercise or yoga. Also, while working at a desk, try to get up from your seat after every one hour. As per WHO recommendation, adults aged 18–64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity.

2. Eat Nutrient-Dense Food - It is important to eat foods which are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Including green leafy vegetables and healthy fruits rich in vitamin C can make your immune strong. Also, avoid eating food high in glycemic index score as it can spike blood sugar level and in the long run, can damage pancreas leading to a diabetic condition.

3. Take Good Sleep - A good quality deep sleep will enable sharp thinking and keep the person fresh throughout. A proper sleeping pattern can simply help your skin glow and avoid the formation of dark circles below eyes. Interestingly, it can significantly help in fat loss as the body burns calories for energy when at rest, the mechanism is known as Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR).

4. Manage Stress - It is necessary to avoid overthinking and take out time for discussion with your loved ones after working hours. Watching good motivating movies or listening to music can also help to reduce stress. Stress can increase cortisol level which can lead to severe health condition and can also lead to weight gain.

5. Reduce Alcohol Intake - Drinking excessive alcohol can harm the liver, whose job it is to break down harmful substances in the body. This can lead to liver diseases causing severe health issue. Alcohol may also cause kidney, bladder and prostate inflammation. Slowly and gradually alcohol intake should be cut down significantly for the smooth functioning of the body.

The above-mentioned habits cannot be brought into practice overnight. However, on this World Health Day 2020, you should at least start working towards bringing these habits into practice regularly in your daily life.