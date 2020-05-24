World Schizophrenia Day 2020: History, Date & Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Chronic Mental Disorder

World Schizophrenia Day Date, Significance, History, Importance (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Schizophrenia Day is observed on May 24 every year. The aim of this day is spread awareness about the chronic mental condition and to fight the stigmas linked with it. Mental health issues are quite misunderstood and one with complexity like Schizophrenia faces the worst of it. The seriousness of this mental illness is highly undermined while it is affecting a whopping 21 million people and counting worldwide according to the World Health Organization.

Schizophrenia is a medical condition that affects the functioning of brain in different ways that make a person lose their connection with reality. Not only is this mental illness several but also long term affecting the way a person might think, feel and respond to different situation. Schizophrenia is not as common as other mental disorders, it requires special care and concern. It becomes all the more important that more and more awareness is created about the mental health condition since the symptoms can be highly disabling.

The term ‘schizophrenia’ literally means “a splitting of the mind” and was coined in 1910 by Swiss psychiatrist Dr Paul Eugen Bleuler. Here's more about the history and significance of the day dedicated to Schizophrenia.

History and Significance of World Schizophrenia Day

National Schizophrenia Foundation declared May 24 as World Schizophrenia Day to honour Dr Philippe Pinel, from France, a major figure in the early efforts to provide humane care and treatment for the mentally ill. A disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly. The exact cause of schizophrenia isn't known, but a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain chemistry and structure may play a role. Difficulty with concentration and memory may also be present. Treatment is usually lifelong and often involves a combination of medications, psychotherapy and coordinated speciality care services.

It’s one of the most frightening of all mental illnesses, which can understandably create anxiety in healthcare professionals and the general public. But despite the scary image of schizophrenia perpetuated by the media, it is a treatable disease. Although there’s no cure for schizophrenia, it responds very well to antipsychotic medications and psyhco-social therapies.