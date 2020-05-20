Yoga Injury? Here's How to Prevent Hurting Yourself During Your At-Home Practice!

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sure, yoga is a low-impact, gentle form of exercise, but that does not mean that yoga cannot hurt. Like any other form of exercise, yoga can potentially injure you when you do it at home in an incorrect way without expert supervision. Going against your body's cues or tackling an advanced pose could leave you couch-bound with an injury. Here's how to prevent common injuries during your practice. Read on till the end!

Listen to Your Body

If you are a beginner or if it is a pose you have not practised in years, do not force yourself to bend a certain way. You do not need to copy your instructor's crow pose or headstand. Let your body guide you during the practice.

Observe Your Breath

Always take deep breaths to gauge you deeply can you get into the pose. When your breath is constrained, your body is trying to tell you that you are stressing too much. How to Stand on One Leg: Yoga Tips to Help You Balance Yourself.

Find the Right Instructor

There is no dearth of instructors online, so try a couple of them out and settle with the one you feel is best suited for you. A good yoga instructor is the one who gives point-to-point cues. Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix.

Keep Your Props Handy

A yoga prop like a belt or a blanket can help you tailor your body instead of forcing you to get your hands to the floor. Even yoga teachers rely on props so do not hesitate to bring out your blocks while you roll out the mat. Yogasanas for Beginners – How to Get Started.

Practice Proper Muscle Engagement

Using your joints than your muscles can lead to more injuries. So, instead of sitting in the joints press into the floor and engage the upper arms in downward facing dog and plank pose.

Paying attention to the parts of your body will help you get into the correct form. Never stress your body. Remember with practice; you will eventually get to where your yoga teacher is today.