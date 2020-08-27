According to sources, Hiteshwar Singh is known for his brilliant talent in speed skating, roll ball and inline hockey is going to take his first step in Bollywood’s big-budget film with Anurag Kashyap. Apart from being a sportsperson, Hiteshwar is also a model. It is surprising to know that Hiteshwar has been a roller athlete since the age of 5, now it has been 19 years that he is playing with India. Hiteshwar Singh is one of the youngest athletes who did not get the appreciation he deserves.

Early Life

Talking about his early life, Hiteshwar Singh was born on 29 January 1996 in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. His father's name is Sudhir Singh, and his mother's name is Anuradha. Hiteshwar started his schooling from Delhi Public School Jammu and did B.Tech from YCET Jammu. Hiteshwar Singh has been felicitated By the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, By the Prime Minister of India, By the Sports Minister of India, By the Governor of J&K and Chief Minister of J&K for his achievements.

Awards and Achievements

Hiteshwar Singh is the recipient of states 3 prestigious awards

1) The “SHER E KASHMIR” award by the sports council of J&K.

2) The “RANGIL SINGH” Award by the Olympic Association of J&K and Olympic association of India.

3) The MOST PRESTIGIOUS " THE STATE AWARD" by govt of J&K

National Awards

NATIONAL CHILD AWARDEE 2009. Excellence in Sports by the govt of INDIA. WORLD CHAMPION for the year 2017 and 2019. Highest goal scorer for team India in the World Cup held in 2019