Can Haircut Be Declared an Essential Service? Indian Journalist Tweets Amid Lockdown, Netizens Respond ‘Yes Please!’ in Unison for Opening Salons and Parlours

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Salons across the country are closed due to lockdown, encouraging social distance and stay home in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. As ‘non-essential’ businesses remain shut, for the time being, there is plenty for people to worry about, most importantly, a haircut. So what you should do? With barbershops and hair salons being closed, individuals are taking matters, scissors and clippers into their own hands. Many people were seen taking to Twitter displaying their haircut fails while attempting at home. So when Indian journalist, Sreenivasan Jain tweeted if haircut can be declared as an essential service, Twitterati was quick to respond, ‘Yes, please!’ in unison for opening parlours and salons. Jain’s tweet has since gone viral, and so far achieved over seven thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. Netizens Trend #CoronaCut on Twitter By Sharing Worst Haircut Pics and They Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

We are in the middle of the third week of staying at home and social distancing. Feels a lot longer! Kind of like your hair! The growth is frustrating and knowing that you are unable to do much for a few days more, make it even worst. No matter how many tutorials you watch, hair-cutting techniques are not as easy as they look. Regrettable bangs and poorly cut layers, a haircut at home is a struggle almost everyone is going through.

Jain tweeted, “Can haircut be declared an essential service?” The tweet was an instant hit on social media. He even got responses from Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot and other journalists from the Indian media. ‘How to Cut Your Own Hair Men’ Spikes on Google Trends Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Easy & Useful Tips to Get Haircut at Home (Watch Video Tutorial).

Here's the Tweet:

Can haircut be declared an essential service? — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) April 9, 2020

Check Replies!

Well some people are plain lucky, no hair issues 😆 — Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) April 9, 2020

It's too Late For Sachin Pilot

Too late. Did it at home. Botched it up. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 9, 2020

Very Important!

Beard trims too man!!! — Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) April 9, 2020

Netizens Say, 'Yes, Please!'

Very True!

Struggles!

Very much essential and is needed very badly. Hair growth is fast and directly proportional to half of lockdown days.#haircutineseential https://t.co/d6e1wllKor — sandesh chawla (@chawla_sandesh) April 9, 2020

Note Down, People!

@SreenivasanJain Not needed... speaking from personal experience, just learnt to cut my own hair. Fairly simple - only have to ensure your hands don't shake too much from the laughing - else "ouch" and "oops - need the dettol" https://t.co/EKAzK1BhlY — Mayank Kummar (@mayankkummar) April 9, 2020

LOL

I second @SreenivasanJain . If I don't have a haircut in next one week, I will look like a zombie. https://t.co/QjwHRoXWUD — Poonam Agarwal (@poonamjourno) April 9, 2020

So do you agree with Jain for declaring haircut as an essential service? Your hair has not been touched by a licensed professional in at least two weeks. Think about it!