Can Haircut Be Declared an Essential Service? Indian Journalist Tweets Amid Lockdown, Netizens Respond ‘Yes Please!’ in Unison for Opening Salons and Parlours
Salons across the country are closed due to lockdown, encouraging social distance and stay home in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. As ‘non-essential’ businesses remain shut, for the time being, there is plenty for people to worry about, most importantly, a haircut. So what you should do? With barbershops and hair salons being closed, individuals are taking matters, scissors and clippers into their own hands. Many people were seen taking to Twitter displaying their haircut fails while attempting at home. So when Indian journalist, Sreenivasan Jain tweeted if haircut can be declared as an essential service, Twitterati was quick to respond, ‘Yes, please!’ in unison for opening parlours and salons. Jain’s tweet has since gone viral, and so far achieved over seven thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. Netizens Trend #CoronaCut on Twitter By Sharing Worst Haircut Pics and They Will Make You Laugh Out Loud. 

We are in the middle of the third week of staying at home and social distancing. Feels a lot longer! Kind of like your hair! The growth is frustrating and knowing that you are unable to do much for a few days more, make it even worst. No matter how many tutorials you watch, hair-cutting techniques are not as easy as they look. Regrettable bangs and poorly cut layers, a haircut at home is a struggle almost everyone is going through.

Jain tweeted, “Can haircut be declared an essential service?” The tweet was an instant hit on social media. He even got responses from Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot and other journalists from the Indian media. ‘How to Cut Your Own Hair Men’ Spikes on Google Trends Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Easy & Useful Tips to Get Haircut at Home (Watch Video Tutorial). 

So do you agree with Jain for declaring haircut as an essential service? Your hair has not been touched by a licensed professional in at least two weeks. Think about it!