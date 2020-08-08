Every year on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami. While every year it is celebrated with great pomp and show, this time Janmashtami that falls on August 12 will have to celebrate at home dure to COVID-19 pandemic. The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated when he, the eighth avatar of Vishnu was born in the yoga of Ashtami and Rohini Nakshatra. On Janmashtami people worship the baby form of Kanha ji as Bal Gopal. The festival is also celebrated in children's schools. On the occasion of Janmashtami, students are asked to dress as Krishna and Radha for the ceremony to be held in the school. And if you are a parent who wants to dress their kids as either Radha or Krisha, let us help you with easy ways you can dress your kids for Janmashtami.

How To Get Kids Dressed as Krishna

Laddu Gopal Poshak (Dress): First of all select a dress. You can either buy a yellow stripe or scarf and a yellow dhoti or can take a simple cotton or silk plain or embroidered cloth as per your choice and make one.

First of all select a dress. You can either buy a yellow stripe or scarf and a yellow dhoti or can take a simple cotton or silk plain or embroidered cloth as per your choice and make one. Krishna Crown: After that, you can easily purchase or make a crown as Krishna's headgear. Right from a metal one to a cardboard crown. You can skip the turban and instead take an embroidered piece of cloth or the one with stonework and tie around the head instead of a crown.

After that, you can easily purchase or make a crown as Krishna's headgear. Right from a metal one to a cardboard crown. You can skip the turban and instead take an embroidered piece of cloth or the one with stonework and tie around the head instead of a crown. Krishna Accessories: To complete Krishna's look, you can add some accessories like garland, necklace, bracelets, armlets etc. Do not forget to apply tilak on the forehead while preparing the baby Kanha.

To complete Krishna's look, you can add some accessories like garland, necklace, bracelets, armlets etc. Do not forget to apply tilak on the forehead while preparing the baby Kanha. Makeup: Finally, put on light makeup on Kanha's face. You can make his cheeks and lips blush.

Finally, put on light makeup on Kanha's face. You can make his cheeks and lips blush. Give him a flute in his hand. Simultaneously, make him sit near a Makki matki for a perfect pic.

Little Krishna Get Up For Janmashtami (Watch Tutorial Video):

How To Get Kids Dressed as Radha

First of all, purchase Radha's lehenga or traditional saree dress. You can use your own saree as well.

Apply foundation well on the face, do not forget to apply eyeliner and mascara on the eyes.

Apply rouge and shimmer on the cheeks.

Must apply mang tika on the forehead.

Go for red colour lipstick

Radha's hair can be decorated with flowers aka gajra.

Little Radha Get Up For Janmashtami (Watch Tutorial Video):

Happy Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokul Ashtami! Please don't let your children go out on this day because of the deadly coronavirus infection. You can dress your kids at home, click pics and share on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).