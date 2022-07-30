Hariyali Teej is the annual celebration of Teej in the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. Teej festival is celebrated with much fanfare across the North Indians states. However, there are three Teej festivals that are especially crucial - Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Hariyali Teej 2022 will be celebrated on July 31. To celebrate this occasion, women often dress up in festive clothes, preferably in the colour green, deck up in grand jewellery and also don Mehendi, and other symbols of marital bliss. As we prepare to celebrate Hariyali Teej 2022, people are sure to be on the hunt for some Hariyali Teej 2022 special Mehendi designs, new trends in henna designs for Hariyali Teej, Hariyali Teej 2022 Mehendi tutorial, etc. Here is a collection of the most popular Hariyali Teej 2022 Mehndi trends.

The Hariyali Teej Special Version Of Alia Bhatt’s Minimal Mehendi Style

We all know that less really is more this season. And this intricate and detailed mandala design is for the export hands who enjoy minimal but skilful looks.

This Detailed Hariyali Teej-Themed Mehendi

If you enjoy going all out for your henna designs, then this is perfect for you. A simple and elegant encapsulation of what the Hariyali Teej celebration entails, this design will need some skill but is surely a head-turning piece of art.

This Simple Design Just Needs The Detailing Of Your Brushstroke

This design is for anyone who has a strong command over their strokes and makes a killer shading game, even with a henna cone.

This Stunning Design Is Sure To Make A Statement

Prefer a detailed design on the back instead of an all-out Mehendi? This is perfect for you. With enough details to catch one’s attention, this unique semi-circle design is also fairly easy to recreate!

Finally This Simple Design For The Beginners

And last, but definitely not least, here’s an easy-to-follow and easy-to-recreate design for those who are fairly new to the henna game! We hope these Mehendi designs help add to the festivities of your Hariyali Teej celebrations!

