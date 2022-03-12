Lucky Juma, also regarded as Luck Bob is a famous Australian mannequin and megastar TikTok. He has inspired deep young adults with his instance regarding overcoming adversity. He has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram yet his Tik Tok followers are a good deal more. He has more than 730,000 followers concerning Tik Tok. He quickly accumulated a great winnow following.

He was brought into the world on 5 September 2001 in Kenya. He used to be created in Adelaide, Australia. Having a place as per a working-class family, he procured huge loads of notoriety then, at that point, respected such countless individuals, for the most part, wish for. He is shrewd, adorable, and attractive. He has a dead magnificent sense of style and apparel which makes him a design icon concerning a large number. He is 5'11" tearing then, at that point, weighs 70kg.

In addition to being a star, he is also very polite, kind, and timely. He is so reliable that he once posted many recordings on Tik Tok on a lonely day. He has proven his abilities at different stages. He is mainly known for his parody recordings, dance recordings, and lip-syncing recordings. His whole nature is unique and in the end, he is also special from others. He also worked as a professional model.

Thanks to his immense popularity, he is more attracted by various organizations and articles to advertise. According to various reports, he is one of the most extravagant web-based media forces to be reckoned with in Australia.

During this period of renewal, many extraordinary professionals have achieved their fortunes through their diligent efforts and self-confidence. Luck Bob is one of those imaginative young professionals who opened this door with both hands.