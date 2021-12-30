New Year 2022 is almost here. With the thought of stepping into the new year, everyone hopes and prays for better luck, prosperity and good health. Many people adopt resolutions to help you achieve good luck and good health, while others resort to bringing devil’s eye and such products that will help them invite good luck to their house. One good source of bringing happiness and good health to your house is getting indoor plants. LatestLY has curated a list of lucky plants for New Year 2022 that will help you invite good luck and prosperity. Aloe Vera, Peace Lily and Boston Ferns: 7 Indoor Plants That Will Keep Your Home Pollutant Free.

Spathiphyllum wallisii or Peace Lily

This plant has beautiful white flowers and long strappy leaves. They not only purify the air, but grown peace lilies mean that good luck and good fortune are on the cards for you.

Lucky Bamboo

It requires moderate or indirect sunlight to thrive. It is a dracaena plant that’s known to invite good fortune to your house.

Orchids

Orchids are beautiful yet lucky indoor plants that promote harmony in relationships. They need bright indirect light and usually need to be watered every few days.

Parlor Palm

This plant improves the balance of the house and creates positive energy. Parlor Palms need bright indirect sunlight to survive.

Jade Plant

Jade plant is lush green and has fat round leaves. It is considered as a door to prosperity and success. If kept in the right condition, jade can live for decades and grow as a tree.

Shamrock Plant

Shamrock Plant is considered a symbol of luck and spiritual balance, according to Irish folklore. It can come in a dark purple hue with squared leaves.

It is very important to know the survival conditions of the plant you decide to get your home. Therefore, this New Year, get the plant to your house only after knowing whether you have indirect sunlight and other conditions required for its healthy survival. Wishing everyone good luck and prosperity with a Happy New Year 2022!

