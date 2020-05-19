Meet Aman Jhajj Famous Boy in Film and Music Industry

Aman Jhajj with Dharmendra

Aman Jhajj is a Famous boy in Film and Music Industry, he has already worked in “Jatt Pardesi” with Dharmendra, K S Makhan, Binnu Dhillon, Mannu Sandhu, Aman Dhaliwal, Jagtar Jaggi and Many More.

Jatt Pardesi is a film based on a novel concept of fighting Hate Crime abroad and about drugs back in the home land in Punjab.

We have seen the trailer in 2015-16 following by some of the songs that were directed and some were acted by Aman Jhajj in Pollywood industry, we already have spotted his clicks with some bollywood celebrities. He has given some big hits in pollywood Industry with wellknown names like Karan Aujla song named “Madam Ji” recently, his debut directed song was with Amantej Hundal named “Khanne wale Yaar”

In these days, Aman Jhajj is again knocking the doors of punjabi music industry, he is releasing his projects back to back with Mr Jay P. So they both have recently released a song named “No Where” written and sung by Mr Jay P, telling the story of the people from different countries crossing the USA border from Mexico. They represent the story of that journey as how the people have been through that dark routes or the no man’s lands of panama, salvador, guatemala, nacaragua, mexico. And the obstacles, they have to face while passing that dangerous journey.

For now, he is announcing some projects back to back that are directed by him, and it is a very positive sign for his fans and audience, and yes it is never easy to make a whole project with lot of creativity in fields of Music, Video, Singing and Lyrics. Then it is really not so easy to release the projects back to back every month and to satisfy the good percentage of the audience.

But it seems now that they are going to release their projects sooner than a month. We wish them both a very good luck for their upcoming projects and we are also expecting the good projects like “No Where” from Aman Jhajj and Mr Jay P, because we saw a very positive response from audience for Mr Jay P’s Debut “No Where”- Directed by Mr Aman Jhajj.