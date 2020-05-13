Michael H. Forde & COVID-19: These Black Female Doctors Share The Best Tips For Staying Healthy & Safe At Home

Michael H. Forde

Michael H. Forde is a dedicated public health professional who’s currently focusing all of his energy into fighting COVID-19. As part of his effort to spread useful information and help the community, he joined with a team of brilliant black female doctors to create an Instagram video (https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_57cRApTg-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) that helps spread COVID-19 awareness to stay healthy and safe during these uncertain times.

Urologist Dr. Milhouse highlights the importance of wearing hygienic masks to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. Recent studies have shown that asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers - those who are infected with the virus but haven’t developed an illness from it - are the ones who spread the virus at an increased rate. You may not feel sick, but that doesn’t mean that you are not indeed carrying the virus! This is where using a simple cloth mask when leaving the house to protect others from your germs can make a huge difference.

Internist Dr. Edna expands on this by teaching us how to properly wear masks. The most important thing is that you wear masks correctly, with the colors facing outward and the white part inward. The reason? The colored portion of a face mask is waterproof, which will prevent droplets from getting in, while the white part is absorbent, which will prevent your droplets from getting out.

Dr. Jen Caudle, Family Medicine Physician, insists on the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While it can be hard to stay home and keep 6 feet away from other people, it is the most powerful thing that we can do to protect ourselves and others. Regular hand-washing, and remembering to cough or sneeze inside our elbows as well as avoiding touching our faces, is also a super effective tool for prevention.

Dr. Kristamarie, Family Medicine Physician, speaks about the importance of disinfecting surfaces at home with products that have been approved by the EPA. Things we should be disinfecting include door knobs and handles, as well as other high-touch surface areas - don’t forget your cell-phones! Also, it is key to know the difference between cleaning and disinfecting in order to do so properly. When we speak of disinfecting, our aim is to kill the germs and bacteria that live on the surface, so make sure that you’re working with products that can do that for you.

Dr. Benecia Williams of Sports Medicine reminds us of the importance of staying active during this COVID-19 pandemic since our activity levels have drastically reduced due to the lockdown. Dr. Williams recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, 5 times a week, and suggests that we do it from home following a simple table of exercises. It’s so easy that you won’t even know you’re exercising!

Dr. Charis Chambers, OBGYN, brings some awesome advice on periods in this time of pandemic, recommending reusable female products such as menstrual discs, menstrual cups, or period panties. They’re not only sustainable, but will also save you trips to the mall and the exposure to the virus that comes with it!

Dr. Chimmy, OBGYN, speaks about the impact that high levels of stress can have on the female reproductive system, as well as some tips to understand when to seek help from a healthcare provider. Some of these reasons include bleeding that lasts for over 1 week, bleeding that causes you to saturate a pad or a tampon within 1 to 2 hours, absent cycles for more than 3 months, or any bleeding that is disruptive to your life.

Dr. Oma of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics brings us some advice about parenting in these difficult times, especially addressing the fears and concerns of our little ones. Answering their questions and explaining the COVID-19 situation as honestly as we can will change their experience for the better and make them feel safer. Acknowledging their feelings and offering validation is another way to make the COVID-19 quarantine easier on them, as well as keeping in touch with loved ones through video conferences or calls so they know that those they care about are safe and sound.

Finally, Dr. Karen Kagha, Dermatologist, wants to make us aware of the ways in which the constant wear of masks and other PPE products can affect our skin and how to safely and comfortably wear protective equipment.

If you would like to watch the full video on COVID-19 tips for staying healthy and safe at home, you can find it on Michael H. Forde’s Instagram, @michaelhforde, along with a myriad of practical information on COVID-19 safety, positivity, and success.