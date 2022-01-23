In India, discrimination between sons and daughters is sadly a very common issue. Therefore, the Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrated Girl Child Day for the first time on January 24, 2009, to raise awareness about the rights of every girl.

This day was chosen as the day to celebrate girl child day because it holds importance in the history of empowerment of women. On this day, Indira Gandhi was chosen as the first woman Prime Minister of India. As you celebrate this day with the females around you, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of thoughtful gifts you can gift to a girl around you to make her feel special. National Girl Child Day 2022: Know Date, Significance and History of Rashtriya Balika Diwas To Raise Awareness About Inequities Girls Face in Indian Society.

Maze Money Bank

It is very important to indulge your child in habit of saving money as soon as you can. A maze money Bank not only saves your money but also tests your brain. Every time you try to open it, it would only open if the puzzle is solved.

Art and Craft Material

It’s good to know whether your child has an artistic hand or not. To do so, you can gift them a set of art and craft material on this National Girl Child Day. Girls are generally artistic, and this would further improve their artistic skills.

Lego

Lego is a very engaging toy for your girl. It is loved by people of all age groups. It helps build your concentration power and it can be the coolest gift ever for your girl.

3D Printing Pen

3D printing pen is a very nice gift to know the creativity and imagination of your child. They can make different unknown creations with this that might just leave you surprised to see what your child is capable of.

Kindle

It is very good for a child to develop the habit of reading from a young age. In the era of mobiles and laptops, it is very important that your child gets more into the habit of reading and probably improving their vocabulary through it rather than staying glued to digital technology for long hours.

National Girl Child Day is all about making a girl child feel special, empowered and making her aware of all her rights. Gift your girl child one of these memorable gifts this Girl Child Day that might help her build some good habits for the future.

Wishing everyone Happy National Girl Child Day 2022!

