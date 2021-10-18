Australia’s Startup Ecosystem is currently experiencing rapid growth and opportunity. Companies like Canva, AirWallex, and Judo Bank, to name a few, are Australian-founded startups that have attracted multi-billion dollar valuations over recent years, with the world anticipating which unicorns will come out of the country next.

In the 2021 financial year alone, according to a new KPMG report, Venture Capital (VC) investment in Australian companies hit an all-time record of US$2.5 billion.

One Startup in particular that you should be keeping your eye on, however, is Neuroe, a Startup from Western Sydney in New South Wales, Australia innovating the Near Field Communication industry.

Neuroe takes a completely different approach to traditional NFC Technologies by broadening capabilities through Web Application Software and integrating the hardware into everyday consumer products, as well as Business Applications.

Some of their products include NFC Business Cards, Pet Tags, Digital Retail, and even more recently, Interactive Gravestones, with a lot more planned for their future releases. It doesn’t stop there though.

Founder of Neuroe, Dean Cvetkoski, indicated that they had recently been in frequent discussions with the NSW Government, proposing digital inclusion solutions to their COVID-19 response. “Neuroe has plans to offer more sophisticated solutions to Government and Enterprise as part of our growth strategy. We also align ourselves with strategic partners who already have a large customer base in each industry we launch a product into, allowing us to scale quickly.” Mr. Cvetkoski said.

Neuroe has already secured top-tier Retailers to range their consumer products, including Woolworths Group, Pet Circle, Amazon, and more. The company is currently raising capital with a pre-money valuation of $25.5 million and anticipating up to 400% growth by the end of 2023 after finalizing its Seed A round.

“Our biggest focus right now, based on customer feedback, is polishing our web apps to create more rapport with our potential customers, as well as creating more awareness of our products through online advertising.” Mr. Cvetkoski said.