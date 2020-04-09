New Way to Shake Hands: From Namaste to Wuhan Shake, Ways You Can Exchange Greetings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New ways to shake hands (Photo Credits: File Image)

The pandemic of Coronavirus has made one thing very clear, even a single touch can be dangerous. As most people around the world are observing self-quarantine and staying within their homes, social distancing is the key to keep the deadly flu at bay. And even if you have to go out of your home for work or any other essential task, one must stay away from touching, not even a handshake. So amid all these norms, a lot of people are searching for "new way to shake hands." The search for this term has spiked on Google trends in the last few days. So what are the possible alternatives to hand shake? We give you three gestures, with which you can communicate your greetings/salutations to the person in front of you.

Namaste

The Indian greeting of folding hands in respect was adopted internationally as a mark of saying 'hello.' From Prince Charles to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, everyone emphasised on using Namaste greeting as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Namaste has been used in India from the ancient practice of Yoga and it is now becoming popular amid this medical crisis. Salman Khan Suggests ‘Salaam-Namaste’ Instead of Handshake as a Caution to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Wuhan Shake

A viral video from China's coronavirus epicenter Wuhan introduced everyone to the Wuhan Shake greeting. Wuhan shake means giving a foot-to-foot greeting instead of a handshake. So instead of touching hands, you just put your foot forward and touch it with the person's foot. A foot shake, to be very literal.

Watch Video of Wuhan Shake Here:

Japanese Bow

In Japanese culture, people always bow to one another instead of making a hand shake or giving a hug. Bowing is an act of lowering one's head or the upper part of the torso, with both hands at the side. It is a gesture of salutation, reverence, apology or gratitude in social or religious situations. Bowing is one of the ancient greetings, tracing it roots back to the 5th centuries.

These are some ways you can greet at official functions. If you are just meeting with your friends, close family members or people you can be informal with, just a casual wave or a thumbs up can work as a greeting for the time being. During the wide spread of the pandemic, it is really important to follow the no touching norms. So if you happen to exchange your greetings, opt for the above alternatives as salutations.