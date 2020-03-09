Nikki Bella Posts Topless Selfie Flaunting 'Boobs' That 'Have Gotten Huge'! WWE Star's 18-Week Baby Bump Pic Goes Viral

Nikki Bella posts topless selfie flaunting 'boobs' that 'have gotten huge' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pregnancy boobs are a real thing. Along with other bodily changes, breasts of mothers-to-be get bigger during pregnancy. WWE star Nikki Bella is going through the same phase and she chose to post a topless selfie to flaunt her 18-week baby bump. She updated her followers by saying that her "boobs have gotten huge". Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace is expecting a child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev. She has been updating her fans with pictures from different stages of her pregnancy. We really cannot get enough of her happy progress. John Cena's Ex Nikki Bella and Her Twin Sister Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant! Nikki Confirms Pregnancy With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev (View Pics).

Artem Chigvintsev, her fiance is a popular dancer who has featured in both Strictly Come Dancing and America's Dancing With The Stars. They started dating in the month of January 2019. Bella took to Instagram stories to post the topless picture that gave us glimpses of her baby bump and her boobs that she says have gotten bigger in size. It is a normal part of pregnancy to gain weight and for breasts to become huge. John Cena's Ex-Fiance Nikki Bella Gives All Details About Her Sex Life With New Partner Artem, Calls it 'Best I’ve Ever Had'

The caption on the picture read: "One thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can't believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously boobs have gotten huge." Bella has been sharing with us the details of her pregnancy and also struggles related to this important part of her life. She keeps reassuring her fans that she is "feeling better" after suffering from nausea, which is another common symptom of pregnancy.

View Pic

Nikki Bella posts topless selfie (Photo Credits: Instagram Stories)

She gained popularity with her identical twin sister Brie when the pair made their debut in the wrestling world in 2007. John Cena and his girlfriend Nikki Bella split almost a year ago as they called things off after six years in 2018. Just recently, there were reports that she still loved ex John Cena and regretted how "one-sided" the split appeared.