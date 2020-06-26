For many Americans and citizens around the world, the words “Sin City” denote a town of playful and sinful delights. But for personal injury attorney Adam Williams, he just calls it “home”. His firm, LV Personal Injury Attorneys, is one of the best in Nevada when it comes to fighting for those who have been injured, and he’s taken the time to share some advice and tips with us today. While it’s always interesting to learn from a lawyer whose skills compare to Mr. Williams, hearing his unique perspectives on car accidents and other personal injury cases will allow you to gain a bit more insight into personal injury law in Las Vegas as well as in the greater United States.

Why did you choose personal injury law?

During my law school days, I was fortunate enough to be able to intern and work with some of the best lawyers in the country, many of whom had gone into personal injury law. They were able to give me advice on my path forward and help me to decide what was in store for me in the future. I also knew that working with clients who were recovering from life-changing injuries would be a fulfilling career path for me, so I decided to pursue personal injury in my own legal career. Six years later, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many Nevadans of all different classes and backgrounds, and it’s an honor to use my legal knowledge to ensure they are able to take care of themselves in the future.

What are your thoughts on the stereotypes of personal injury lawyers?

I hear a lot about “Better Call Saul”, to tell the truth. Many people’s first (and typically only) exposure to personal injury law is through the advertisements they see--on billboards, silly commercials, and even in television shows. Personally, I think that more people would be willing to pursue a personal injury case if they don’t believe their counsel is trying to pull the wool over their eyes, so I try to be as direct and transparent with my clients as possible. It would be great to see some stereotypes that actually cast us personal injury lawyers in a positive light for once, since we really do try to help our clients out in most circumstances.

Is there anything unique about practicing law in Las Vegas?

I’ve lived in Las Vegas my entire life--my parents started a photography business here in 1970, and so I grew up in this strange town and nothing really surprises me anymore. I’d say the most unique thing is the number of cases that I see that are caused by tourists. In any city as full of tourist attractions as Vegas, especially “adult-themed” tourist attractions, there will always be people who lose control of themselves and do something they will later regret. Part of my job is to assist those ordinary Nevadans who live and work here and whose lives have been cut short or changed due to accidents caused by tourists. Obviously, not every person traveling to Vegas will fall into this category, but it is quite unique in the perspective of personal injury law to think of how many auto accidents here are caused by inebriated tourists.

Tell us about an interesting case you’ve worked on.

By far the most intriguing case that I’ve had the honor of working on is a Nevada Supreme Court Case as lead counsel while I was with Richard Harris Law Firm. I won’t argue that it was a long and often frustrating case, but the arguments presented on both sides really allowed me to use the full breadth of my legal knowledge to ensure the best outcome for my client. That case challenged me in a way that I hadn’t been prior, and I do believe it allowed me to grow both in my career and as a human being. I put that same type of work ethic into each and every case I work on nowadays.

Wow, that’s incredible. Is there much research involved in cases like that?

That would be an understatement. Our team spent so many hours looking into case law and trying to find positions to support our client. It was often frustrating, but there is something to be said for utilizing the power of your mind to solve an enigma like this. It may not have been easy at the time, requiring many long hours and too many cups of coffee, but it was incredibly rewarding.

What’s your favorite thing about being a personal injury lawyer? Least favorite?

There’s no doubt that my favorite thing about practicing law is scoring a win for my clients. Not only does it feel great to know that I’ve done my job well enough to ensure my clients are taken care of in the future, it’s a very fulfilling moment for me personally. It reaffirms my career choices and helps me to see why I am so passionate about personal injury law.

Least favorite would have to be the inequity that happens in the legal world, not just personal injury law. While I understand the allure of the financial gains that come along with taking on large, profitable cases and have done so myself, it’s also important to remember the everyday citizen who may need your help. Whether it’s a truck driver, a mail person, or a police officer, everyone deserves to have someone on their side in the event of a traumatizing accident.

What advice would you give to a potential client right after an accident?

Documentation is the most important thing after an accident. If you are too injured to document the damage, once you’ve been stabilized ask a friend or trusted family member to take pictures of the damage, both to your vehicle and to your own person. When you have documentation of just about everything in a personal injury case, it makes it much easier for a judge to see the full picture. Even if you’re just filing an insurance claim, the more information, the better to obtain a good result. Obviously, if your injuries are severe, you should also call a personal injury attorney as soon as possible to get your case started.

Lastly, any tips on dealing with accidents while the country is fighting COVID-19?

Coronavirus has slowed down the criminal and civil justice systems, and for many people this means that they may have to wait months to years for their case to reach its conclusion. While this is incredibly frustrating, it shouldn’t be a reason to ignore injuries after an accident. As I said before, documentation really is key, and that documentation could come into play years down the line, so keep it in a secure place even if it isn’t useful to you quite yet.

In addition to that, limit your contact with the other driver after an accident if you can--no one wants to be in an accident and contract COVID-19 all in the same day. Lastly, contact a personal injury lawyer, even with those slowdowns. It may take a while to see returns, but when you’ve been injured seriously, it’s well-worth the effort. Be safe out there!