Nothing great in the world has ever been accomplished without passion. True enough, passion has helped dreamers transcend limitations, exceed expectations, and push boundaries, enabling them to be filled with meaning, happiness, excitement, and anticipation. It is the energy that keeps people going—that drives go-getters to accomplish anything they set their minds into, allowing them to translate their visions into actions. As someone who is intimately aware of the power that passion holds in materializing dreams, Montra McKenzie is making significant strides across various industries through her passion project, The Investors Academy.

Montra McKenzie is a philanthropist, advocate, community activist, and changemaker. For many years, this trailblazing individual has been making waves across the world, massively contributing to the growth of many individuals and communities. As she continues to stand at the forefront of her groundbreaking initiatives, Montra is setting the bar high for many aspirants around the globe.

Ever since Montra McKenzie dipped her toes into a wide variety of industries, this multifaceted self-starter has become a true example of a passion-driven leader. With twenty years’ worth of experience in the realms of real estate and commerce, she has excelled in both industries, consistently standing out and rising above a challenging trade. Because of her unparalleled capacity, Montra has achieved promising milestones over the years, particularly building a respected stance in the nonprofit sector. Proving worthy of her stellar image, she currently leads a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving underprivileged youth, individuals, families, and communities.

On a mission to drive change, spark action, and impact lives, Montra McKenzie is supporting low-income individuals, families, and communities on carving a path towards self-sufficiency through The Investors Academy. Since the inception of this promising organization, it has made a difference in the lives of many, having served 3,000 families, housed 500 homeless veterans, and provided jobs to over 200 individuals this year. Inspired by the philanthropy that her mother showed over the years, Montra is currently following in her footsteps, reaching out to individuals, families, and communities around the world.

“I grew up with a grandmother who had put up pantries to help people, passing out food to those in need,” shared Montra. “I wanted to maintain her legacy through my project, The Investors Academy.”

The Investors Academy provides three programs designed to elevate lives and carve success-enabling paths for the underserved. It offers life skill training, where at-risk youths develop abilities that integrate them with society and allow them to obtain employment, a permanent housing program that supports homeless veterans and individuals, and a second-chance program, where the organization assists returning citizens who just came out from incarceration. On top of that, it also provides a full pantry that is open twice a week in order to serve those who are in need of food and supplies.

In the coming years, Montra McKenzie is expected to spearhead a number of platforms designed to expand the horizons of The Investors Academy. Additionally, she hopes to win a seat in the City Council someday to help more people around the world.

With the milestones that Montra McKenzie has accomplished over the years, she serves as a genuine attestation of how far passion can lead a person towards the summits. As she continues to take the reins of The Investors Academy, she is bound to catalyze change among the lives of many people across the globe.