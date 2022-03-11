The closer we look around us, the more notice the advent of certain industries of the world. This has been possible not just because of technological advances but most importantly because of the relentless drive, efforts, and hard work of a few passionate and astute minds. Serving as one of the finest such professionals is none other than His Royal Highness Bandar bin Thamer bin Saud Al Saud, who is today the Honorary member of Al Hilal Saudi Club, a professional multi-sports club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal Saudi Football Club competes in the Saudi Professional League and is the most decorated club in the region, winning 64 official trophies, holding the record of earning the most continental trophies in Asia as well as attaining 17 Professional League titles so far.

Bandar bin Thamer bin Saud Al Saud, who is the youngest son of Prince Thamer bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Princess Al-Anoud bint Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud as an 11-year-old had first volunteered in the Saudi forces participating in the Gulf War and had graduated from the first batch of volunteers in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz Military College, under the patronage of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the then Governor of Riyadh.

For his love for professional Football and to be a part of the “game,” he had first started working as the General Supervisor of the Al Hilal youth team in 1991 and 1992. After holding notable positions, he then headed the Board of Directors of Al-Zaeem Network in 2000, the official website of Al-Hilal Club.

Bandar Al Saud has also worked passionately as the former supervisor of the Al-Hilal youth team and then became the Founder of the official website of Al-Hilal Club, http://alhilal.com. Working incessantly for the club as an Honorary member, he has shown his love for the club and his passion for the growth of the sporting realm in Riyadh.