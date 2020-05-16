Pro Athlete Taylor Anderson Creates Multiple Streams Of Income On and Off The Track

Taylor Anderson

Taylor Anderson goes from burning up the track to helping others achieve their body goals. The 25-year old wears multiple hats in life. She’s a professional track and field athlete, Uconn Graduate, business owner, and entrepreneur. Born in Minnesota, but resides in Central Florida, Taylor has been triumphant in her goals in creating multiple streams of income on top of being a pro athlete.

Taylor graduated from The University Of Connecticut with a degree in Human Development and Family Studies in 2017. At Uconn she accomplished a great deal in athletics and academics. During her career as a husky she was able to run against the best in the country and recorded a personal best and won multiple championships and individual titles. She later turned pro after graduating and moved to Florida to train.

Track being her main focus, Taylor is training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Training with Olympic Coach Brooks Johnson and Rodney Green, Taylor was able to record a personal best of 11.40 last year and ranked 120th in the world. Goals to achieve and surpass her personal best this season were put on pause until next year, but she still continues to train and grind until it's time to compete again.

Life outside of track, Taylor is Owner/Ceo of TRA Fitness. Follow her on instagram @trafiness.llc ! Combining her experience as a pro athlete and personal training it makes for a great workout. The program provides workouts, meal plans, grocery list, online training, one-on-one consultation and an overall awesome program. Jackie Tria is one of many clients who found great success with TRA Fitness, she dropped fifty pounds in four months. If you're ready to start dropping weight, eating better, and feeling great checkout @trafitness.llc she’s has specials going on! The special includes: 15 workouts, Meal Plans, counseling, all for $100/month!

“I’m more than an athlete, I’m also an influencer and an Executive Marketing Partner with Hier Marketing” says Taylor. Hier Marketing has an active organic network of over 25 million followers. They have worked with a wide array of clients such as Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, Gary Vee and more. “Why not monetize your brand, business, or music, it's the perfect time, everyone’s home and on their phones” Says Taylor.

Due to the Olympics being postponed Taylor is spending her time off the track wisely. She is able to take a step back and was given more time to focus on expanding her business along with helping others achieve success. Find Taylor on instagram @taylorsgangggg @trafitness.llc and check out our website. ​www.hiermarketing.com​.