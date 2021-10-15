Emonics Group was ranked #206 among Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America for the year 2021. Ratan Tripathi, its Co-Founder attributes this success to the employees, clients, suppliers, subcontractors and other partners at Emonics, stating "it is because of their trust in Emonics' vision that has made this happen.".

Tripathi is a busy man, but upon our request he agreed to sit down for an interview and answer some of our burning questions.

Q: We can clearly see the man that stands before us today, and all the success he has built, but we don't know where he comes from - can you shed some light on that?

Ratan: Well I hail from the city of Mumbai, an apt place for someone like me since it is the city of dreams. My father and my brother have been a huge inspiration for me, ever since I was a child they encouraged me and pushed me to work for big things. This led me to incubate ideas and dreams about success - and not materialistic success, one where I drive fast cars and eat caviar. I wanted to create something big, something that would impact mine and other's lives as well. And without my family's support I would've never been able to build a strong foundation for building my dream into a reality.

Q: A solid foundation is indeed a necessity to build a strong building. You have achieved the big dream, what are the components of this?

Ratan: I believe Emonics is my life's work and with it I've achieved all the things I want. With Emonics (Group of companies) we have been able to contribute to many fields - the IT Sector, Real Estate, Transport and Logistics.

Q: According to you, what all goes into the making of a big project? If someone wants to achieve something, what should they prepare themselves for?

Ratan: Well, everyone has different visions and aspirations, so there is no one answer to that question. But in a general sense - things that go into the making of every success story is - hard work. Nothing ever comes easy in life, take me for instance, I was just another guy, but I grinded hard and set myself apart from everyone. You should always be ready to push your limitations with creative Ideas, and work hard to make those ideas a reality.

Q: What are some problems that you have run into on this journey?

Ratan: When you're working towards something with a singleminded focus, sometimes it can feel like you're not enjoying your life as much as other people your age. It makes you question if what you're working towards is worth it. But don't let such temporary doubts sabotage your work. Your hard work will definitely pay off. Apart from this, a business always has bumps in the road, about hiring the right set of Employees, time management, delegation and above all Cash Flow Management.

Q: And how do you deal with these problems?

Ratan: No matter what the situation is, try to be cool and train yourself to give priority to rationality over emotions. Problems are like a coin, the solution is just on the flip side. If a problem has arisen, it definitely has a solution, try to see clearly and find that solution instead of going into hysterics.

Q: What does the future look like for you?

Ratan: Who has seen the future? But from what I know and am working on, I can tell you confidently that we will soon be stepping into the hospitality sector as well.

Q: Do you have any advice that you can share for our readers before signing off?

Ratan: I'll share something that I always advise everyone, don't be scared of pressure, don't try to take the lazy way out if you really want to be successful. A diamond is made with a lot of beating and hammering - always remember that.