Having Your First Virtual Date Amid Lockdown? Here Are The Biggest Turn-offs That You Should Know Of

Online dating (Photo Credits: Pexels)

In tough times like these when we cannot afford to step out and socialize, a lot of people are resorting to virtual dating. As per online reports, the use of online dating apps has tremendously increased due to the COVID-19 situation all around the world. If you are someone who is going to have a lit Friday this weekend by going on a virtual date with someone for the first time, here are a few things that could turn off the other person. Take a look at the Don'ts of a first virtual date. Why 'Whelming' Is the Obnoxious Dating Trend You Must Avoid.

DON'T be late

If you and your date have set up a time to be online at the same time for the date, stick to that. Don't be late on a virtual date just because you think it is different from a "real" date. Virtual date is exactly the same as a real one, except that you cannot physically be there with the other person. Not being punctual can be a big turn off on a first date, so make sure you are online at the given time.

DON'T dress up casually

A first-ever virtual date with someone is equally important so make sure to dress up well. And by that, we don't mean being dressed up over the top but make sure you look presentable enough. Dressing up casually on a virtual date could make you come across as a lazy person.

DON'T keep talking about yourself

Don't just go on talking about yourself without giving the other person a chance to reveal who they are/ what their likes and dislikes are. Sure you would've had a dramatic life in the past and you might feel the urge to share each and every detail about it with your date, but you will only be bragging about yourself without listening to what the other person has to say. It will only give the impression that you're too full of yourself.

DON'T be unhygienic

Practising hygiene is one of THE most important factors to be considered whether you're going on a date or not. If you look dirty and unhygienic, chances are she might just virtually dump you on your first virtual date itself.