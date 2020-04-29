How to Give a Sexy AF Lap Dance? Break the Monotony of Quarantine Sex by Rocking Your Partner's World with Your Body!

Elli AvrRam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

You may not be a dancing pro, but that does not mean you are incapable of giving a bomb lap dance. Even if you have zero coordination, you can rock your partner’s life. When it comes to sex in your home, the sky is the limit. Just five minutes of lap dance can do wonders to spice up your sex life. These tips will help you seduce your partner even if it is your first shot at lap dancing.

Lap Dance Preparation

Just like you do before a workout, stretch before you get your dancing shoes on! Plan your playlist ahead of time and set the mood with dim lights and candles. Just don't make the ambience so dark that your partner can't see you.

Clothes to Wear

Slip-on those comfortable heels and wear a comfortable garment that makes you feel incredibly sexy. If your spouse has a specific fantasy, get creative and dance as a nurse or a secretary. Be sure to layer your clothes if you want to incorporate a striptease into your lap dance.

Music to Play

A lap dance is supposed to be seductive, so play a slow and sexy number. How about "Climax" by Usher, and "Naughty Girl" by Beyoncé? Choose something that you feel the most sensual about when you are dancing in front of your partner.

Lap Dance Hot Moves

Let your partner get comfy on a couch or a chair. Show off a couple of dance moves while you inch towards your partner. Build anticipation. As you get close to your partner move your body with the music. Make eye contact and switch between standing, sitting, and squatting. You can also show off your flexibility by stretching your legs and maybe getting adventurous with a backbend.

While you are at it, think less about dancing and more about connecting with your partner. Have fun and give a little wink occasionally. And if your hair is long, do the hair flicks.