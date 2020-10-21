Ever since the whole buzz created by Tyler Posey's OnlyFans joining announcement, his fans have been siked. They want more and more content from their favourite star who is now ruling the XXX platform amongst the males. Recently on a video Q&A, he uploaded to his OnlyFans account the Teen Wolf star spoke candidly about his sex life and his sexuality. He has been grabbing headlines ever since after he shared bits about his encounters with other men. “I haven’t had sex with a man before. We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean? But never had sex. So, yes, I have been with men before.”

He further said, “To anybody who is new here and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer is yes.” When someone asked him if he “ever used a dildo?” he said, reading a viewer’s question. “Yes, I’ve been f**ked with a strap on before.” Posey also spoke about attending sex parties and said that after a “rough patch”.

Talking about sex parties he said, “ they had holy water, which was shots with molly in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn’t give a s**t at all,” he said. He went on to say, “People were hired to perform [at the party],” he added. “None of the people that I saw that attended — that were like guests — had sex, but I have been to other sex parties… I wasn’t part of the people who worked there, but I was doing it. But this was when I was kind of abusing stuff and myself.”

Only recently, after Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, Tyler Posey announced his debut on OnlyFans in the most erotic way. He shared an XXX-tra hot nude video of himself strumming his guitar. The “Teen Wolf” started off his OnlyFans account on Instagram. In the viral video, he was singing a made-up ditty about the subscription site. “Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare ass. Hang with me and we’ll be best friends,” he sang and captioned the video with: “I did it. Join me ;)"

OnlyFans is unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is a little more personal.

