Phone Sex Tips: How to Slay a Hot and Raunchy Chat Session Without Feeling Awkward?

Do not have enough phone sex because you feel awkward? Don't worry. With the right tools, you can actually slay phone sex without feeling shy or embarrassed. We are not asking you to go all out if it is your first time. Take baby steps to stimulate yourself and turn yourself on so you can brush off the awkwardness and get involved in some hot phone sex. Here's how to nail your phone sex and become a pro.

Prepare a List of Things You Fantasise

Come up with a list of role play fantasies and a list of playthings over the phone. You can maybe start talking about some light biting or lap dance. It can be a sexy homework assignment to lead you to an orgasm. How to Have Phone Sex: Tips on How to Up Your Dirty Talk Game Without Sounding Corny.

Get Submissive or Dominant

If you like being submissive, get your partner to dictate where and how you should touch yourself for a great interactive session. You will not only have a sexy role play, but there will be a flow to your conversation. But it's also desirable to role-play in that submissive or dominant state. You can also take the reins in your hands and switch up the act.

Start with Sexting

If you find yourself fumbling to say the words out loud physically, you can start with an erotic sex chat. Type out a few sexy text messages to get you thinking right. Sexting can quickly escalate to phone sex, and there will be no turning back. Sex Query of The Week: How to Have a Safe and Raunchy Video Sex While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Be Extremely Vocal

Bring out your feelings using whispers and mix in a few playful sighs here and there while you're talking. It can help if you are already turned on before you get to the phone. You could watch some erotic movies or read your sex chats to turn yourself on. How To Orgasm Without Penetration During Sex? From Foreplay Hacks to Mutual Masturbation, Everything You Want To Know!

Another way to quickly sync into phone sex is to carve out a role-play scenario. You can also talk about the memories you shared in the past. This can quickly get both of you into some hot and raunchy phone sex.