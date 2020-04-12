Sex Query of The Week: How to Have a Safe and Raunchy Video Sex While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic?

(Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Q. I am single and have been on several adult and dating sites lately lately. I started talking to a few men. While we start with normal chatting, talking about our hobbies and how we are passing the time during the lockdown, it gets to talking about sex in no time. We share our urges, likes, dislikes and fantasies. However, what starts with a text, quickly transitions to a phone call, and then I get video call requests. Is it safe to have hot video calls with a new person?

Ans. You can have hot video sex with your new partner, but you need to put a tick on these safety rules first. Read on till the end.

Keep Strong Passwords

The "sexygirl" password you have been using for all of your accounts social media accounts is not going to cut. You need to keep strong and unique passwords for each of your logins if you are chatting on a sex site. The hackers should not get access to your account. How to Have Phone Sex: Tips on How to Up Your Dirty Talk Game Without Sounding Corny.

Update Your Computer and Phone

Update your phone and laptop without fail to protect yourself from potential viruses or security vulnerabilities. This will prevent the hackers and the shady people from getting access to things you do not want them to see. Keep up with software updates on your phone to ensure that you get the latest security fixes on your device.

Don't Expose any Identifying Factors

Yes, you should not show your face but also do not reveal tattoos, piercings, and even birthmark that might let people know that it's you if the video gets leaked for some reason. Also, ensure that there is nothing in the background that makes it clear that it's your house. How To Arrange Sex Dates Online With Your Partner During Quarantine! 5 Things You Didn't Know About WebCam Sex.

Set Expectations with Your Sex Chat Partner

You should first set restrictions about what you two are going to do in terms of cyber protection. Make it clear that they cannot record or take a screenshot of the call. Hot Masturbation Tips: How to Turn Yourself on Before the Self-Love to Get An Intense Orgasm.

Pick a Platform That You Do Not Use for Anything Else

If you have never used Zoom, keep it exclusively for sex calls. Do not use Skype or Hangouts that you have been using for other purposes if you do not want your friend or family to drop in unexpectedly.

Finally, if the video chat platform requires an email to sign up, create an anonymous email. You will not leak any of your private details, and you will have an email to use only for this purpose.