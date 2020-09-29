Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are having less sex which means more sex toys, masturbation and also sex dolls! Yes, with the advent of high-end tech people are now made available with various kinds of sex dolls to fulfil all kinds of desires and give you feels very similar to the real thing. Naturally, with people locked up in their houses, the sales of sex doll have spiked massively. In fact, some companies are even looking to hire new staff because of that. Forbes reported that Sex Doll Genie has received "hundreds" more enquiries than usual in the last eight weeks, from both couples and single people. In fact, the company saw a 51.6% increase in orders from single men in February and March, with a 33.2% year-on-year growth in orders placed by couples in April. If you are someone who is planning on buying a sex doll you might want to know about the types of sex dolls available.

Silicone Sex Doll

These are the most common types of sex dolls are the ones made up of silicone. The ones made up of high-quality silicone give you a very realistic feel. Just like breast implants are made up of silicone and it feels real, the whole doll gives you a very human-like feel.

TPE Sex Doll

These dolls are dolls made up of thermoplastic rubber. They are a class of copolymers or a physical mix of polymers made of materials with both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties.

Blow-Up Sex Doll

Very convenient to use and easy to use, Blow-Up Sex dolls are quite popular. They are usually made up of combination of high-quality vinyl, rubber, and TPR that makes the doll flexible.

Cloth and Stuffed Sex Dolls

Sex dolls made up of cloth aren't very common but are quite soft and loved bu many people. They are easy to carry and maintain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).