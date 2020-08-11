The first night of the wedding can be a tad bit exhausting especially if you’ve had it the desi way. Indian weddings, whether be it a big fat one or a moderately decent one, are super exhausting as the bride and groom have tons of people to meet and interact with. For those who have grown up in an Indian household would exactly know how taxing Indian weddings are. Now, as for the bride and groom, just as much as the wedding is special, so is the wedding night. However, you may not always be in the mood to have sex on the first night itself given that you must have had a tiresome day. In order to make your wedding night special, you could indulge in these 5 things other than sex and make the most of it.

Have a Romantic, Cozy Dinner Planned

Just when you’re prepping for the wedding, take some time out to plan a romantic and cozy dinner with your partner. It shouldn’t necessarily be in a fancy restaurant. Given that you’d both be exhausted, have something planned at your place itself? Just make arrangements for some flowers, beautiful scent and an utterly romantic setting. You could also give it a personal touch by gifting each other something customized – like a photo frame of the first picture you ever took together.

Curl Up in Bed and Indulge in a Forever-Long Makeout Session

Ain’t nothing better than just kissing and smooching for hours and hours while you curl up in bed together. There’s something extremely intimate about a makeout session and if you’re not in the mood to have sex, just indulge in one!

Take a Shower Together

How about taking a shower together after the day has finally come to an end? It’s just you and your partner, no nosy relatives and no noise. A warm shower together can be extremely relaxing and there’d be nothing more blissful than slipping into your favourite pyjamas after that and going to bed with the person you love.

Remember that it is completely ok to not have sex on your first wedding night if you’re not in the mood. Just make sure to keep the conversation clear with your partner and instead, get them to do something fun instead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).