Born in Pakistan, he rose to the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with his hard work and determination. Shamsullah Sairajuddin is a model, influencer, viner and does a lot more beyond that. Since 15 years he has been staying in Saudi and has a list of things for which he has name and fame.

Just at the age of 23 he is doing splendidly well in his desired lines. He is a brand ambassador of Lamar Opticals. with more than 91 thousand followers on instagram and a huge followers socially he has put up the social media on fire. He also loves to travel to all those places to which he is attracted to. His editing skills have made him win hearts. Moreover, his videos and vines are loved by a large group of people. His creativity is easily visible behind the ideas he put to create his vines.

Modelling isn't just about a fit man with a six pack abs. It's about who you are and your skills and your looks and people are completely flattered by that of Sairajuddin puts up. He is an influencer with a huge fan following.

With achieving all this his dreams don't just end here. He aspires to become a known name all around and works quite hard to achieve his goals. Next he wants to reach is to Dubai. And we are certain that he will achieve greater heights and touch the sky one day.