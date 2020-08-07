When choosing a new door for your home, you will come across several options. Two of the most popular materials used for entry doors are steel and fiberglass. Each of these materials offers unique benefits. Understanding these advantages is essential when it comes to making the best choice for your home. We consulted with a reputable windows and doors company and these are some of the things we found out:

Advantages of fiberglass doors

Fiberglass doors offer a number of wonderful benefits. These include:

Durability: Fiberglass is a tough material that holds up extremely well in almost any climate. It can withstand the cold, heat and even wet conditions. You don't need to worry about warping, rotting or cracking.

Versatility: These doors are available in various sizes, styles and finishes which means that you can always find something to suit your home.

Beautiful: Fiberglass entry doors will improve the curb appeal of your home instantly. You can even enjoy the look of wood without the maintenance.

Insulation: This material does not transfer heat or cold very easily which is great for keeping your home warm in winter and cooler in summer.

Security: If you want to rest easier at night, fiberglass doors will help you do just that knowing that you and your loved ones are that much safer.

Disadvantages of fiberglass doors

While it's great to consider the benefits, it's also important to keep any disadvantages in mind. Here are some possible drawbacks:

Price: Fiberglass doors are not the most expensive option out there but this does not mean that they are cheap. They are on the higher end of the price scale so they might not always fit everyone's budget.

Sizes: Fiberglass doors are available set sizes. If you need a special size, you might need to adjust the size of the door opening.

Installation: These doors are not easy to install yourself.

Advantages of steel doors

Steel doors offer a number of amazing advantages. Here is why they are so popular:

Style: If you want sleek doors that make a real statement, you need a steel entry door.

Versatility: These doors are more customizable than just about any other type of door. They are available in various finishes and there are also several panel options.

Durable: It should go without saying that steel doors are extremely durable. There is no need to worry about cracking, rotting or warping.

Energy-efficient: These doors are filled with foam which helps maximize insulation and keep your home comfortable throughout the year.

Maintenance: Unlike many other materials, steel doors do not require special or specific maintenance.

Price: Steel doors are some of the most affordable options available which make them perfect for just about every budget.

Disadvantages of steel doors

Before you choose to install a steel entry door, keep the following potential disadvantages in mind:

Installation: You will need to have them professionally installed for best results. DIY attempts can be particularly difficult.

Dents and scratches: Since these are metal doors, they can dent or scratch if you are not careful. This can lead to rust over time.

Repairs: While you don't need to worry about regular maintenance, it's important to note that repairs tend to be rather complex and difficult. This is because you cannot simply fill in the dents and sand them like you could other types of doors.

With the advantages and disadvantages of each type of door in mind, you can make the right decision for your home. If you are not sure about the best door for you, you can always rely on your local windows and doors experts for professional advice.