Shah Rukh Khan is everywhere. While the weeks leading up to the release of his much-awaited movie, Pathaan saw him making a much more frequent appearance online with his timely #AskSRKs, since the film’s release and unprecedented and unmatched success, SRK is ruling every box office, every entertainment cover and has continued to create ripples and chatter internationally. The latest addition to this long list of countries and people who are thriving in SRK fever is Germany. The country is known to have some of the biggest SRK fan followings and one of the leading magazines in the country is already celebrating Pathaan’s success and touting it as “King Khan Is Back” with Shah Rukh Khan as the cover of its magazine - Ishq. Shah Rukh Khan Hot Thirst Traps Are Abs-olutely FIRE! These SRK Stills From Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' Song Will Make Your Ovaries Explode.

The cover story of this reputed German Magazin follows the journey of Shah Rukh, the success of Pathaan, and what it means for King Khan and his fans worldwide. The cover, which features Shah Rukh Khan in one of the posters’ of Pathaan, is already making fans across the globe super excited. This is accompanied by a 10-page coverage in the magazine, titled “Pathaan mit SRK, Deepika & John '', which translates to Pathaan with SRK, Deepika & John. The magazine had teased this cover, back in January, before the release of Pathaan, and also promised to send a poster of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan Graces German Magazine 'ISHQ' Cover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISHQ Magazin | Kino | Stream | Podcast (@ishqmag)

Khan’s following in Germany is extremely strong. So much so that even before the release of Pathaan, the movie beat KGF 2's lifetime collection with just advance booking in Germany according to reports. It had reportedly collected 150 thousand Euros in Germany even before release. As fans take in the magic and charm of Shah Rukh Khan and enjoy Pathaan in theaters, King Khan is already hard at work for his next release of the year - Jawan, which will be a unique collaboration that introduces South India’s reputed director Atlee to Hindi cinema. The movie is rumored to have some stellar cameos and also stars the South mega-star Nayantara in a key role.

