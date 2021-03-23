Dr. John G. Turner has announced the release of his comprehensive guide to choosing the right post-secondary program, The Pros and Cons of Online Learning in Higher Education. As a professor and lifelong learner with seven degrees to his name, Dr. Turner is uniquely positioned to comment on the emergence of online education and what it means for prospective students in a modern world.

In The Pros and Cons of Online Learning in Higher Education, Dr. Turner compares the benefits and drawbacks of online education to those of the in-person classroom experience. By reviewing the core facts with an insider’s eye, Dr. Turner provides all of the necessary information to make a decision about whether e-learning is the best option for you.

The Pros and Cons of Online Learning in Higher Education also addresses the impact of COVID-19 and the sudden shift to distance learning methods. The pandemic has drastically changed the landscape of college-level education, making it safer and simpler to learn from home without the need to get dressed, drive, and sit in a physical classroom. Dr. Turner’s work can help young people make an informed decision about whether to return to an in-person environment after the pandemic is over.

A study of selected years from 2003 through 2016 consistently shows that students are more likely to pursue online learning as they get older. This highlights the importance of remaining informed as your priorities and obligations change by consulting books like The Pros and Cons of Online Learning in Higher Education. While navigating non-traditional types of learning may seem daunting, Dr. Turner unpacks the choice facing prospective students with simple, accessible language.

Readers describe The Pros and Cons of Online Learning in Higher Education as “very informative” and “a wonderful resource.” During the decade spanning 2008-2018, the number of students exclusively enrolled online grew by 12.8%. Even as in-person colleges continue to thrive, it’s clear that more and more people are turning to e-learning for post-secondary education, making Dr. Turner’s work an especially timely contribution.

The Pros and Cons of Online Learning in Higher Education is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

Dr. John G. Turner has been a professor at multiple institutions, including American Public University and Lord Fairfax Community College, among others. He earned his Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from Walden University, a Master of Education (M.Ed) in E-Learning and an Education Specialist Degree (Ed.S) in Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University, a Master of Arts (MA) in Human Services from Liberty University, and a Master of Science (MS) in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University. He currently resides in Manassas Park, VA.