Transformation is key to our growth as individuals. Charles Ketterling once said, “The world hates change, but it is the only thing that hates progress”. One man who knows all about change and transformation is Stephen Tierney, one of the leading sales coaches in the country who has pioneered his psychological leadership academy to help sales professionals increase sales, maximise sales and transform their sales techniques to skyrocket their profits. Stephen’s website boasts a range of services that illustrate his breadth of experience and results in the sales sector.

As a former snooker player, Stephen understands psychology; what it means to understand other people, their next move, and their reservations, and how they think. Sales and Snooker are very alike; in essence, both are about trying to work out the next best move. Stephen is inspiring for any professional, but for salespeople, he advocates the three ABC approach to self-improvement at work. Stephen advocates this approach through the following principles

a) Attitude – A positive attitude can change any sales pitch. Stephen states that focusing on solutions as opposed to problems has enormous benefits. b) Best Self – Self-improvement and continual education are key to Stephen’s approach to gaining expertise. c) Committed – Always committing to excellence will ensure better results.

These strategies can be found at the following LinkedIn article written by Stephen himself.

Perhaps you are reading this, you’re a business owner or a sales leader, stressed about work, thinking of ‘packing it in’ and leaving your job. You may even be angry at the sales industry, for forcing you to reach for goals that you just don’t think are possible. But with Stephen’s expertise, you begin to realise that there are no limitations. Our minds are powerful beyond measure and we place the limitations on ourselves. Once Stephen explored a psychological trick in which he tricked one new start in his team to believe that the sales target was 7 instead of 4. This caused added stress and drive for the employee and subsequently, he made 7 sales. Details of this experiment can be found here .

All of this was for Stephen to prove to his sales team that there are no limitations, only those created by ourselves.

Stephen’s mentorship training program allows sales teams to immerse themselves in Stephen’s academy through weekly classes and online forums that allow for accountability and connection with other sales professionals. Joining this program reaps enormous results for sales teams as evidenced by the spectrum of testimonials on Stephen’s website .

Your confidence as a sales professional will skyrocket through Stephen’s masterclass training program and differs from all other sales programs in that you have direct access and contact with Stephen who can coach you through any specific challenge or objections you may face from clients. As a leader in the sales field who has successes, Stephen wants to share his gift which includes focusing on alternative sales strategies and skills such as hypnosis and persuasion mastery and also comprehending neuroscience, so you can pitch differently and effectively depending on the person’s personality type.

Stephen has also comprised an ebook of 7 mistakes salespeople commonly make and how they overcome them. This is available for free on the resources section of Mindcell here . There are various packages available on Mindcell that are appropriately tailored to each consumer’s individual need, whether they be a business or a sales professional. These packages entail continual and personal coaching with Stephen who shares his proven strategies and how to implement them effectively to increase productivity and profit. There is no 'wish-washy' nonsense or fluff in Mindcell, as Stephen himself knows how stressful the corporate sales atmosphere can be and how precious time is.

Stephen’s strategies and expertise has been used by global clients worldwide with leading names such as Popsugar, Aerial direct, and American Express all having hired Stephen as a sales coach.Steven has created Mindcell as he realised the sales industry needed transformation and sales teams need superior coaching, alternative strategies, and quick results to prosper professionally. One of Stephen’s leading programs on Mindcell is the Persuasion Program which entails elements of hypnosis as well as tested psychological tricks used by politicians to ensure sales success every time.

Stephen has invested his lifework in helping sales professionals thrive and grow, dismantling limitations and setting their sights on vast profit and success. His programs in Mindcell are a testament to his level of care and precision in his work and his dedication to his unique service within the sales industry.

There are also free resources on the website that are a great starter pack to remodel your sales strategies. With Mindcell, your sales are guaranteed to accelerate, leaving you and your team reeling in prosperity and success.