Bhopal, June 30: The Shaurya memorial located in the state capital Bhopal will now remain open for tourists even on Sundays. Earlier, the memorial was closed on Sundays as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Shaurya memorial is run by the Directorate of Swaraj Sansthan. According to information released by the Directorate, the Shaurya memorial will now remain open for the general public on Sundays.

As earlier, Wednesday will be declared a weekly holiday. In view of the decline in the rate of Covid-19 infections in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to lift the lockdown on Sundays as well. Maldives To Reopen Borders for Travellers from South Asia on July 15 to Restart Country's Economy.

Along with maintaining social distancing in the Shaurya memorial, provision has been made for thermal screening, sanitisation of visitors as well as entry in the register meant for tourists. Food and intoxicating substances have been banned in the memorial premises. It is mandatory to wear a mask, while touching any object, staying in the memorial for a long time as well as photography are prohibited.

