TUI Musement, GetYourGuide, Trip.com, AttractionTickets.com, and Jet2Holidays have all been included in a report detailing animal exploitation for profit.

The report was released by World Animal Protection, which claims that these companies list experiences where "wild animals are forced to perform for tourist entertainment" or "be subjects for tourist experiences that are incredibly unnatural and stressful for them".

Selfies with young wild animals and dolphin swimming are just two of the activities that fit under that categorization, according to their Real Responsible Traveller report. The report also raises concerns over how many of these animals are bred in captivity and have to go through violent and unnatural training regimes.

Katheryn Wise, World Animal Protection’s wildlife campaign manager, asked tourists to use their consciousnesses when choosing a holiday experience.

She said: “Holiday makers have made it clear; they don’t want tour operators selling animal suffering, but the reality is, suffering is still being sold under the guise of entertainment. Who you book your holiday with matters. TUI Musement, Jet2holidays, GetYourGuide Trip.com and Attraction Tickets.com are STILL exploiting captive wild animals.

“World Animal Protection is urging responsible travellers to join us in challenging these companies to do better for animals. Real responsible travellers have the power to act and create lasting change for wild animals by refusing to support companies that still treat wild animals as commodities who they can exploit for profit.”

The report also shows the travel companies that have made a positive step for wildlife over recent years. Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia were a few brands that fell under this list.