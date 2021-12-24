December brings the opportunity to finally take that long pending vacation you have been planning and use your leaves for the current year! What better time to explore the country than when it is decked with lights, filled with festive cheer and promises unforgettable parties and experiences! Well, if you are one of the last-minute planners who are still on the lookout for fun and exciting ways to ring in Christmas 2021 or New Year 2022, this is the perfect place for you. Whether you are willing to go all out and take that international trip or want a simple activity that is safe in the current times, while also breaking the monotony that is work from home in 2021, fret not! We have the perfect suggestions for you! Winter 2021 Snowfall Destinations In India: From Gulmarg to Tawang, 5 Places to Experience the Magical Snowfall!

1. Take The Long-Pending Trip To Dubai

Dubai (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The first on the list is big, fun, and festive! If you have been planning to explore Dubai but never actually gone through with the plan now is the time! Not only is the visa process comfortable and online, but the entire country is also decked beautifully this time of the year! Go shopping, witness the countdown near Burj Khalifa, or just bask in the Christmas decorations across the Emirates. You can do a lot in this country to enjoy all the festive cheer! All you need, as of today, is a negative RT PCR report within 48hours, a valid visa, which can be applied online, and the zeal to experience luxury to celebrate 2022

2. Goa

Goa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

If flying international seems like too much of a risk, then the second travel location is sure to never disappoint. Goa is known for delivering strong on the best parties, amazing memories and finger-licking food. Let your party animal out in North Goa, or just book a serene staycation in South Goa, but dig into the delicious biblical food and cereals for a Christmas feast by visiting Goa at this time of the year! After all, you can never go wrong with beaches!

3. Pondicherry

Pondicherry (Photo Credits : Flickr)

Speaking of beaches, how can we not include this beautiful destination from South India! If French architecture, clean beaches, and a serene, peaceful time is your jam, then Pondy really is the place to be! But don't be fooled by the calm you have seen! Pondicherry is known for its stellar nightlife, and if you want to have a fun time, all you need is a little research on the places to be and maybe some basics of their local language for your ease!

4. McLeod Ganj

McLeodGanj (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

If the holiday season for you is a time to explore new cultures and meet unique people that can inspire you, then McLeodGanj is the place to be. From the classic cafes that everyone vouches for to the lit streets that will transport you to a different era, McLeodGanj is sure to be that impactful soul-stirring holiday you need to end 2021 in style!

5. Gulmarg Kashmir

Gulmarg Kashmir (Photo Credits : Wikimedia Commons)

If witnessing a white Christmas has always been your dream, then this is the palace to be! Gulmarg in Kashmir is sure to give you the Christmas of your dreams, all while staying in India! Pack your favourite hot cocoa kits in abundance, book one of the many cottages and welcome the New Year with the fire crackling, snow falling and your loved ones cuddling together in the calmest and serene place to be!

We hope that these locations help you to narrow down your Christmas and New Year 2022 plans. And if you want to be extra careful while still experiencing some adventures, then just heading over to known campsites with your own tent seems like a brilliant option as well! Head out with your friends, a guitar and enjoy some lovely jam sessions by a campfire. As long as you continue to mask up and stay safe, enjoying the New Year can still be as fun and happy as you want it to be!

