Patna (Bihar) March 15th, 2021: World across Cricket has its fanatics and in India it is a fever which has its own zeal and is addictive. The sport carries its own legacy and witnesses a frenzy across all age groups. Mumbai based successful entrepreneur, sportsperson and the founder of Significant Sports Capt. Rashid Ali Khan has bought Gaya Gladiators, a team in the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) T20.

Achieving yet another feather in his cap, Capt. Rashid Ali Khan commented "Cricket is an avid sport adored by one and all. We are elated to be a part of the Bihar Cricket League as it aims to elevate and develop the potential of the players as well as nourish and flourish them. This initiative taken by BCL will bring about a paradigm shift in the development of Bihar and will help the young cricketers grow exponentially."

Established in 2011, Capt. Khan is the Founder of Significant Sports which is a well-known Sports Marketing & Celebrity Management firm and has a creditable position. The company constantly aims at working towards being the frontrunner across various sports verticals and for being a one-stop destination for everything in and around sports.

An entrepreneur and an aficionado of sports Capt. Rashid Ali Khan said, “Every team must have a mentor to captivate the potential of the players and encourage them. Tillakaratne Dilshan is the mentor of Gaya Gladiators and we are absolutely thrilled that the boys will be mentored by the Legendary Sri Lankan Cricketer himself.” The league will commence from March 21st to 28th in Patna and will witness five teams play against each other across 14 matches spread over a week.

The team of Gaya Gladiators comprises of 20 players with two head coaches. Training sessions have commenced for the players in full swing. The sessions began on March 10th in the grounds of the Pathan Academy in Patna under the scrutiny of the head coaches.

With Capt. Rashid Ali Khan in the fore front, ace choreographer and hip-hop dancer Ruel Dausan Varindani is the team co-owner of Gaya Gladiators. Originally from the Philippines, he started dancing professionally and took to Hip Hop from the very beginning. He moved base to India to begin his career in Bollywood.

Having choreographed many songs, Ruel won a hattrick by winning the Filmfare, IIFA & Zee Cine Award for Best Choreography for the song ‘Galti se mistake’ from ‘JaggaJasoos’. His latest choreography is for the famous track ‘Mirchi’ by Honey Singh.

Being a choreographer and a sports fanatic, Ruel DausanVarindani commented, “Being a choreographer I am an avid sports enthusiast. Cricket is undoubtedly loved unanimously. I am proud to associate with Gaya Gladiators as their team co-owner and would love to make the players dance whileplaying cricket. If given an opportunity I would love to merge both sports and dance to entertain the audience with something new and out of the box.”

A sports enthusiast himself and someone who has been keento set up a benchmark in the world of sports, Capt. Rashid Ali Khan aims at nurturing new talent. He believes sports is a significant aspect and subjective as well and certainly helps develop an individual’s overall personality.

"Being a sportsperson, I look forward to promote fresh talent and persuade them by helping them hone their skills in Cricket. With their robust and focused attitude, I am sure the boys will play well. Gaya Gladiators will nurture the youngsters with mapping their buoyant potential.”, he added.