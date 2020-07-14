Well, well, well. So you thought, you are the ultimate James Bond fan? You have seen every film, read all the novels and persuaded every fan fiction website around, and you feel you are the biggest fan of the murky world of 007. But there is a man who took his love for the fictional British Secret Service agent on another level. How? Well, the Delhi man has changed his name to James bond, officially, leaving his wife miffed. The 33-year-old man from Delhi named Viks Kardam has changed his name to James Bond…for life! Needless to say this, he has been attracting a lot of attention for his move, with making headlines. While the real Bond has a massive reach on all the attention of women, Kardam’s wife has stopped talking to him, out of anger on his decision to change his name. No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020.

We all have actors or celebrities or fictional we like to admire, but there is some fandom, only a real fan of a particular character can understand. But changing your name officially to the character you idolise, is the next level obsession. TOI reported Kardam who lives in a two-room rented apartment at Nawada Housing Complex in west Delhi with his wife and three-year-old daughter, has garnered quite a fame post his decision. Where the real Bond, Daniel Craig, who travels in luxurious technologically advanced cars, the 33-year-old moves around a bike, he had purchased three years ago, when his daughter was born.

But his wife is not impressed with his decision to change his name to Bond. “Her first reaction was of shock. She looked at me with anger, didn't utter a word and then left the room. It's been two days since she's spoken to me,” Kardam was quoted saying TOI. He further added that his wife feels his decision will attract a lot of jokes and troll, but he is ready to face it. Kardam is yet to tell his parents.

The thought of changing my name first occurred to me as a joke too, but the more I thought about it, the more I got certain of doing it. More than my name, Vikas, I felt the name of my favourite star resonated with my personality,” he was quoted saying in the same report.

Kardam has been thinking about changing his name since September 2019. His colleagues at the workplace in Gurgaon too were not excited about his decision and dissuaded him. Kardam got his paperwork done last year. The nationwide coronavirus induced lockdown did delay the process, but it was finally completed last week. “I’m fully aware that I might become a butt of jokes, but at I’ll be giving everyone a reason to smile,” he said in the report. So now, his name is Bond, James Bond, for life!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).