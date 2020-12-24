New Delhi, December 24: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a farewell ceremony for eight dogs who were part of the para-military force on Thursday. The eight dogs - Lilly, Jency, Rosy, Blacky, Pusty, Lucy, Tweeky and Mini - officially retired from duty today after serving 10 years. They were part of the CISF team attached to the Delhi Metro. Two of them had been deployed in Kumbh Mela as well. Police Dog Salutes CM Jai Ram Thakur Outside Vidhan Sabha.

At the farewell ceremony, the retired dogs were given mementoes, medals and certificates. During the service, the canines conducted anti-sabotage checks, participated in mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at Delhi Metro stations, according to news agency ANI. The CISF also posted a farewell message in its Twitter handle honouring the canines for their meritorious services. PM Narendra Modi Hails Valour of Vida and Sophie, Two Indian Army Dogs, for Saving Lives by Detecting Grenades and IEDs.

"Born as a dog, retired as a soldier...#CISF bids farewell to our 08 Canine members- LILLY, JENCY, ROSY, BLACKY, PUSTY, LUCY, TWEEKY & MINI who officially retired from duty after 10 years of their meritorious services, contributing immensely in security of Delhi Metro Rail," the CISF tweeted. Along with the 8 canines, a female dog Mini also retired today after nine years of her service.

CISF Honours 8 Dogs That Retire Today:

Born as a dog, retired as a soldier...#CISF bids farewell to our 08 Canine members- LILLY, JENCY, ROSY, BLACKY, PUSTY, LUCY, TWEEKY & MINI who officially retired from duty after 10 years of their meritorious services, contributing immensely in security of Delhi Metro Rail. pic.twitter.com/0vDMtm4rvk — CISF (@CISFHQrs) December 24, 2020

#WATCH #WATCH CISF's eight canine members- Lilly, Jency, Rosy, Blacky, Pusty, Lucy, Tweeky & Mini officially retired from duty today after 10 yrs of service during which they conducted anti-sabotage checks, participated in mock drills&anti-terror sweeping exercises at Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/Y2Wze0rIui — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

The retired dogs were later handed over to an NGO, Friendicos Seca. The CISF has been organising such farewell ceremonies for dogs that retire from the force.

