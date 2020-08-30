New Delhi, August 30: The Indian Army on Sunday said that two Army dogs -- Vida and Sophie -- of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) were awarded COAS Commendation Cards on August 15, 2020. The Indian Army's dogs helped in saving lives by detecting grenades and IEDs. PM Narendra Modi too on Sunday hailed the valour of Vida and Sophie during Mann Ki Baat address.

The Indian Army said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Two Army dogs, Vida of an Army Dog Unit located in Northern Command and Sophie of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) were awarded COAS Commendation Cards on 15 Aug 2020." Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Farmers, Urges Startups to Make Toys And Develop Online Games Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative.

Adding more, the Indian Army said, "Vida was instrumental in the detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground and Sophie, an explosive detection dog sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an IED, thereby saving precious lives."

Here's what the Indian Army said:

Vida was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground and Sophie, an explosive detection dog sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an IED, thereby saving precious lives: Indian Army https://t.co/yrKUrBy3WR — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat Address mentioned about Vida and Sophie. He had said, "Two daredevil characters of our security forces - Sophie & Vida - are the pride canines under #IndianArmy; they have been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card; Sophie, Vida have been honoured for discharging their duties while defending nation." He also stated that security agencies have also inducted Indian breed dogs in their units.

