What are you set of criteria for your relationship? Do you think it should 50/50 or one of you willingly doing more effort or stuff like that? A lot of people believe it should be equal but their criteria as per the latest trend are too funny or silly. A new trend that's catching up on social media is "A Relationship Should be 50/50". There are so many tweets of people sharing their 50/50 expectations from their partner and some of them are hilarious. While some people do genuinely post as to they will love and support each other equally, some have the funniest responses to this. Even Tinder India has joined along in the trend.

In the last few days, we have seen a lot of trends with regards to couples and relationship. A recent trend of "How it Started, How it Ended", had people sharing their stories of finding their partners online. They shared screenshots of their very first conversations and the stage of relationship they have reached today. Then there was the couple challenge, where people uploaded cute pics with their partners and the single people responded with funny memes. Now this one is about the expectations from a relationship. In these tweets, people give it a funny spin as what their 50/50 in a relationship would be like.

Check Funny Tweets:

HAHAHA, A Common Answer

a relationship should be 50/50 we fight and you apologize — tea (@juliannjacobb) September 27, 2020

Oops

Relationships should be 50/50. She's 50 percent your wife and 50 your mother. pic.twitter.com/mia7o7KtQb — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 26, 2020

Tinder Joined In!

A relationship should be 50/50. I swipe right and you super like. — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 28, 2020

Not a Mentally Healthy Relationship

a relationship should be 50/50, he has depression and i have anxiety — ally ☁️ (@ally_sheehan) September 26, 2020

BFFs Be Like

A relationship should be 50/50 pic.twitter.com/vfEdgKsoQu — Paul Buffano (@kellieeastwood) September 27, 2020

Relationship That Hurt

a relationship should be 50/50 pic.twitter.com/YHovLsYXOR — follow me only if youre sad (@dumbricardo) September 27, 2020

More Like a Sibling Relationship?

A relationship should be 50/50 I do the kaand, you get the daat — S (@dheelejeans) September 28, 2020

Okay, That Didn't Go Well

Relationship should be 50/50, I lead him on, get married to a different dude, he comes to my wedding and sings channa mereya — hawtktmoh (@hawtktmoh) September 28, 2020

Pizza Lovers in a Relationship

a relationship should be 50/50 i eat the whole pizza and you eat its crust — bhavya (@hahashoo) September 28, 2020

Love Them Fries

a relationship should be 50/50. he gets fries for himself and I eat half of them — jasmine rice (@jasminericegirl) September 26, 2020

Are you too thinking of similar things that you'd want from your relationship? What's your 50/50 equation? Do join along with the humour and be a part of the latest trend.

